Narrative Coffee

Coffee bar and from-scratch kitchen with friendly faces. Voted Best New Cafe in the world 2017 by Sprudge Readers

1400 W. Holly St. Ste. 102

Popular Items

Espresso+Milk 12oz Hot$6.00
(AKA latte) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$9.00
scratch buttermilk biscuit with cheddar cheese and baked scrambled egg.
Espresso+Milk 16oz Iced$6.00
(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Espresso+Milk 6oz Hot$5.00
(AKA cappuccino) Espresso + steamed Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Biscuit Benny$14.00
Scratch biscuit, ham, 2 over easy eggs*, house made hollandaise sauce, & chives.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich$10.00
scratch biscuit, baked over easy egg*, arugula, chipotle aioli.* +add bacon $2 + GF biscuit $2
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Lavender Mocha
Our Ritual Mocha with house-made lavender syrup
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Espresso+Milk 12oz Iced$5.50
(aka iced latte) Espresso + cold Grace Harbor Farms milk. Milk alternatives available as an upcharge.
Brownie$4.00
Location

1400 W. Holly St. Ste. 102

Bellingham WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
