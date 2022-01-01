Go
Narwhal's Crafted

Thoughtfully Crafted Frozen Cocktails

1450 Beale Street

Popular Items

Hurricane Tony
Coconut & spiced rum, blueberry simple, pineapple, orange, lemon
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Vodka, fresh strawberry puree, lemonade, house simple, basil
Banana Dave
Pineapple & coconut rums, vodka, homemade ice cream, freshly-pureed bananas, pineapple, citrus
Bourbon Slush
Ezra Brooks bourbon, strong-brewed black tea, orange, lemon, burnt brown sugar simple
Strawberry Peach Bellini
Peach champagne, vodka, triple sec, fresh strawberry puree, lemon
Cherry Limeade
Canadian whiskey, lime, lemon, house grenadine, black cherry, Peychaud’s bitters
Chocolate Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, homemade ice cream, chocolate. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
Guava Margarita
Silver & gold tequilas, triple sec, guava, agave, lime, lemon
Orange Dreamsicle
Spiced rum, whipped cream vodka, triple sec, house orange sherbet. Topped with vodka-infused whipped cream
Blueberry French 75
Brut Champagne, gin, blueberry puree, lemon, house simple
Location

ST. CHARLES MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
