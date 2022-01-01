Go
Toast

Nash & Proper

Come in and enjoy!

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

3270 Northgate BLVD • $

Avg 4.1 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

THE SAMMICH$12.00
Crispy fried boneless thigh, slaw, fuego sauce, pickles, butter bun
Pickles$2.00
Jumbo Tenders$11.00
(3) Jumbo chicken tenders with choice of ranch or fuego
Proper Fries$12.00
Crispy fried chicken chunks, pickled slaw, ranch and fuego, dill pickles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

3270 Northgate BLVD

Sacramento CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rico's Italian Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Atrium at Woodlake

No reviews yet

.

Track 7 Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Track 7 has made e-gift cards available for you to purchase online & send to a recipient via text or email. This gift card can be used at any location!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0260

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston