Go
Toast

Nashoba Valley `

Our Vintner's Knoll is now open as our daytime restaurant where you can purchase food from our restaurant and wine from our retail store for on-site consumption.

100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (756 reviews)

Popular Items

Maiden's Blush Wine Bottle$17.00
Flavors of apple, pear and elderberry similar in style to a White Zinfandel. Named after the Maiden's Blush apple, one of over 80 "antique" varieties grown in our orchard.
RB - Infinity Double IPA$3.25
The Nashoba Double IPA is a beer for big beer drinkers. Visually it takes on sunset hues of gold, straw and glowing amber. Bring a pint to your nose and wake up a spicy tangerine aroma. On the front of the palate savor the tangerine/citrus character with a bite of the rind, let it roll over the tongue and take in some mild malt sweetness. Put this beer all together, although it showcases a bold hop character, it is not over the top, you have something to enjoy all day, all weekend or simply all the time.
This is a solid beer for those whose enjoy full hop and malt flavor!
8% ABV 72 IBU'S
Strawberry Rhubarb Wine - Bottle$18.50
A light-bodied, tart, semi-sweet wine inspired by the pie. This wine is succulent and fruity with a tart rhubarb finish. One of our best sellers year after year.
Golden Pilsner Draft$3.50
Styled after a classic Vienna Lager style, this beer is crisp, dry and refreshing. Golden straw in color like the sunsets over the Bavarian fields of wheat and barley which made this style a favorite among locals. Modest use of Noble hops contribute to the dry almost acrid finish on the back of the palate.
44 IBUs 5% ABV
NE IPA bottle$3.75
This beer is hazy and may even have hop bits, but it's produced that way on purpose. The haze comes from the generous amount of wheat and dextrin malts in the grain bill. Brewed with a large dose of Citra at the beginning of the boil to achieve the high 82 IBU, then very aggressively dry hopped with over 2 lbs. per barrel with the classic combination of Simcoe and Citra hops to give it that juicy citrusy nose and flavor.
7% ABV and 82 IBU's
375 ml Liquid Hand Sanitizer Unscented$12.50
The santizer is liquid, not gel. Our goal is to have a steady production stream so we ask that you limit your order to 6 bottles so that we can serve as many customers as possible. Orders for amounts in excess of these amounts will be cancelled and not fulfilled. Please consider a wine, spirit or beer purchase to support our efforts.
Bottled Water$1.00
16.9 oz Aquafina Bottled Water
Turkey Club$16.50
Smoked turkey breast, with bacon mayonnaise, little leaf greens, sliced tomatoes, dill pickle slices on sourdough bread, choice of 2 sides, Utensils & Napkins, - - Scenic Winery Location
Cranberry Apple Wine - Bottle$16.50
Tart and flavorful, Cape Cod cranberries are balanced with just a hint of sweetness and apple. Festive accompaniment to turkey or ham. Our best selling wine!
Nashoba IPA draft$4.00
Brewed as a straight up american IPA, we took a turn down hoptown lane and added one pound per barrel each of Summits and Nugget hops after primary fermentation was complete to add the "skunk" "garlic" "pungent"character to the nose and back of the palate. This is not a heavy or filling beer, although it may seem so with the big musty flavour profile
7% ABV and 68 IBU's
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Delivery
Takeout

Location

100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd

Bolton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bolton Bean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slater's Wood Fire Pizza & BBQ

No reviews yet

It's All Good!

Spruce Street Tavern

No reviews yet

Come hangout with us!

Clintons Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston