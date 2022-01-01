Nashoba Valley `

The Nashoba Double IPA is a beer for big beer drinkers. Visually it takes on sunset hues of gold, straw and glowing amber. Bring a pint to your nose and wake up a spicy tangerine aroma. On the front of the palate savor the tangerine/citrus character with a bite of the rind, let it roll over the tongue and take in some mild malt sweetness. Put this beer all together, although it showcases a bold hop character, it is not over the top, you have something to enjoy all day, all weekend or simply all the time.

This is a solid beer for those whose enjoy full hop and malt flavor!

8% ABV 72 IBU'S

