Nashua restaurants you'll love

Nashua restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Nashua

Must-try Nashua restaurants

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Tip Stroganoff$21.00
We can still serve the Stroganoff without the Mushrooms. Steak Tips, Mushrooms & Onions Sautéed in a Hearty Merlot Beef Gravy & tossed in Cavatappi Pasta. Served with Toasted Pita Bread.
Bavarian Pretzels$7.00
3 Large Bavarian Pub Style Pretzels, Warm & Salted, with Grain Mustard for Dipping.
Large Greek$10.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers & Feta Cheese.
More about Martha's Exchange
Lui Lui image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Tortelloni Gratinate$19.25
Cheese filled jumbo tortelloni tossed with grilled chicken, diced prosciutto and chopped marinated tomatoes in our asiago cream sauce, fresh basil garnish.
Full Caesar$8.99
with fresh croutons and sharp cheese
Garlic Bread$7.99
Toasted ciabatta with roasted garlic, olive oil, romano and spices. Served with marinara.
More about Lui Lui
La Carreta Nashua image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Nashua

139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua

Avg 3.7 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fajita$18.99
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
Nachos $8.49-$15.99
Choice of Meat
QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Regular – 11.99
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach.
Grilled – 13.49
Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
More about La Carreta Nashua
Surf Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad$12.00
Fried tomatoes & crispy bacon with mixed greens, and a creamy cracked pepper-Parmesan dressing and shaved parmesan cheese.
Umami Veggie Maki$13.00
Cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, sweet tamari and yuzu tobiko.
Red Dragon$18.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo, sriracha.
More about Surf Restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresco Bowl$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
Espinaca Con Queso$10.99
Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli
Nachos$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Jenn's Pizza image

 

Jenn's Pizza

650 Amherst st #6, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Pepperoni$11.49
MED Hawaiian$11.99
LG Deep Dish$12.99
More about Jenn's Pizza
Corner Market Cafe #305 image

 

Corner Market Cafe #305

4 Blackstone Drive, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$3.49
Oversized round egg with choice of cheese
Avocado Toast$5.49
2 pieces of Italian Toast, guacamole, fresh avocado slices and Everything Bagel seasoning (hard boiled egg optional)
Coffee
Choice of our three exclusive bean-to-cup blends: Café (smooth & well rounded), Café Decaf, and International (bold & rich)
More about Corner Market Cafe #305
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

9 Townsend West, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Herbed Turkey Burger$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Epicurean Feast
Simit Cafe image

 

Simit Cafe

262 Amherst St Suite A, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$7.50
Two Free Range Eggs, All-Natural Pork Sausage, American Cheese
Turkey Club$9.50
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$7.50
Two Free Range Eggs, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese
More about Simit Cafe
Soprano's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Soprano's Pizzeria

23 Main st, nashua

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGER DINNER$13.19
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS COMES WITH FRIES AND SIDE SALAD
STEAK BOMB SUB$10.19
SHAVED STEAK AMERICAN CHEESE ONION GREEN PEPPERS MUSHROOM GENOA SALAMI
CHICKEN FINGERS$12.19
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS (8 pieces)
More about Soprano's Pizzeria
Stones Social image

SALADS

Stones Social

449 Amherst St, Nashua

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobblestones' Buff Tenders$12.00
Stones Group Staple! Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Peppadews$8.00
Peppadews stuffed with NH Goat Cheese and topped with local honey.
The #1 Burger$12.00
Served with cheese, pickles, onion & house sauce on a brioche bun.
More about Stones Social
MT's Local image

 

MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large White Truffle Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, white truffle Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and garlic croutons.
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Southern breaded fried chicken breast, creamy pickle slaw, bread & butter pickles, red onion.
Italian Sausage Pizza$20.00
Four cheese, sausage, grilled onion, ricotta, tomato jam, and basil.
More about MT's Local
Lounge 38 Bar & Grill image

 

Lounge 38 Bar & Grill

38 e hollis st, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$11.50
Chicken Taquitos$8.00
Single Taco$2.50
More about Lounge 38 Bar & Grill
Fody's Great American Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fody's Great American Tavern

9 Clinton Street, Nashua

Avg 4.2 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tavern Burger$12.00
Poutine$10.00
steak and cheese rolls$14.00
More about Fody's Great American Tavern
Riverwalk Cafe image

 

Riverwalk Cafe

35 Railroad Square., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE MONSTER$8.45
Breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, egg, muenster cheese, red onion and honey mustard.
THE MORNING KICK$8.45
Breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, egg, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and spicy mayo.
CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.95
Breakfast burrito with chorizo and onion mix, egg, monterey jack cheese, salsa and sour cream on your choice of wrap.
NOTE: Chorizo and onions are cooked together.
More about Riverwalk Cafe
Chunky's image

 

Chunky's

151 COLISEUM AVE, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chunky's
Boston Billiard Club & Casino image

 

Boston Billiard Club & Casino

55 Northeastern Blvd, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Boston Billiard Club & Casino
Bobola's Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Bobola's Restaurant

9 Simon Street, Nashua

Avg 4.7 (77 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bobola's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Wrap City- Nashua

4 Coliseum Ave, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bobby V’s$8.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
Parma$9.49
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
Santa Barbara Ranch$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
More about Wrap City- Nashua
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

10 Tara Boulevard, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe Services
Banner pic

 

Rambling House & TaleSpinner Brew

57 Factory St, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rambling House & TaleSpinner Brew
Restaurant banner

 

What A Bagel Parent

24 E Hollis St, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about What A Bagel Parent
Restaurant banner

 

La Carreta Nashua POS

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
Restaurant banner

 

The Sandwich Shop

23 MAIN ST, NASHUA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Sandwich Shop

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nashua

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Burritos

Caesar Salad

Clams

Tacos

Clam Chowder

