Nashua restaurants you'll love
Nashua's top cuisines
Must-try Nashua restaurants
More about Martha's Exchange
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Popular items
|Steak Tip Stroganoff
|$21.00
We can still serve the Stroganoff without the Mushrooms. Steak Tips, Mushrooms & Onions Sautéed in a Hearty Merlot Beef Gravy & tossed in Cavatappi Pasta. Served with Toasted Pita Bread.
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$7.00
3 Large Bavarian Pub Style Pretzels, Warm & Salted, with Grain Mustard for Dipping.
|Large Greek
|$10.00
Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Olives, Banana Peppers & Feta Cheese.
More about Lui Lui
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Popular items
|Baked Tortelloni Gratinate
|$19.25
Cheese filled jumbo tortelloni tossed with grilled chicken, diced prosciutto and chopped marinated tomatoes in our asiago cream sauce, fresh basil garnish.
|Full Caesar
|$8.99
with fresh croutons and sharp cheese
|Garlic Bread
|$7.99
Toasted ciabatta with roasted garlic, olive oil, romano and spices. Served with marinara.
More about La Carreta Nashua
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.99
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
|Nachos $8.49-$15.99
Choice of Meat
|QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Regular – 11.99
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach.
Grilled – 13.49
Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
More about Surf Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Surf Restaurant
207 Main St., Nashua
|Popular items
|Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad
|$12.00
Fried tomatoes & crispy bacon with mixed greens, and a creamy cracked pepper-Parmesan dressing and shaved parmesan cheese.
|Umami Veggie Maki
|$13.00
Cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, sweet tamari and yuzu tobiko.
|Red Dragon
|$18.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo, sriracha.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Popular items
|Fresco Bowl
|$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
|Espinaca Con Queso
|$10.99
Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli
|Nachos
|$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
More about Jenn's Pizza
Jenn's Pizza
650 Amherst st #6, Nashua
|Popular items
|LG Pepperoni
|$11.49
|MED Hawaiian
|$11.99
|LG Deep Dish
|$12.99
More about Corner Market Cafe #305
Corner Market Cafe #305
4 Blackstone Drive, Nashua
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$3.49
Oversized round egg with choice of cheese
|Avocado Toast
|$5.49
2 pieces of Italian Toast, guacamole, fresh avocado slices and Everything Bagel seasoning (hard boiled egg optional)
|Coffee
Choice of our three exclusive bean-to-cup blends: Café (smooth & well rounded), Café Decaf, and International (bold & rich)
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
9 Townsend West, Nashua
|Popular items
|Herbed Turkey Burger
|$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
|Chicken Tenders
Golden crispy chicken tenders
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Simit Cafe
Simit Cafe
262 Amherst St Suite A, Nashua
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$7.50
Two Free Range Eggs, All-Natural Pork Sausage, American Cheese
|Turkey Club
|$9.50
Oven Roasted Turkey, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$7.50
Two Free Range Eggs, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese
More about Soprano's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Soprano's Pizzeria
23 Main st, nashua
|Popular items
|CHICKEN FINGER DINNER
|$13.19
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS COMES WITH FRIES AND SIDE SALAD
|STEAK BOMB SUB
|$10.19
SHAVED STEAK AMERICAN CHEESE ONION GREEN PEPPERS MUSHROOM GENOA SALAMI
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$12.19
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS (8 pieces)
More about Stones Social
SALADS
Stones Social
449 Amherst St, Nashua
|Popular items
|Cobblestones' Buff Tenders
|$12.00
Stones Group Staple! Served with bleu cheese dressing.
|Peppadews
|$8.00
Peppadews stuffed with NH Goat Cheese and topped with local honey.
|The #1 Burger
|$12.00
Served with cheese, pickles, onion & house sauce on a brioche bun.
More about MT's Local
MT's Local
212 Main St., Nashua
|Popular items
|Large White Truffle Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, white truffle Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and garlic croutons.
|Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Southern breaded fried chicken breast, creamy pickle slaw, bread & butter pickles, red onion.
|Italian Sausage Pizza
|$20.00
Four cheese, sausage, grilled onion, ricotta, tomato jam, and basil.
More about Lounge 38 Bar & Grill
Lounge 38 Bar & Grill
38 e hollis st, Nashua
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.50
|Chicken Taquitos
|$8.00
|Single Taco
|$2.50
More about Fody's Great American Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fody's Great American Tavern
9 Clinton Street, Nashua
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$12.00
|Poutine
|$10.00
|steak and cheese rolls
|$14.00
More about Riverwalk Cafe
Riverwalk Cafe
35 Railroad Square., Nashua
|Popular items
|THE MONSTER
|$8.45
Breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, egg, muenster cheese, red onion and honey mustard.
|THE MORNING KICK
|$8.45
Breakfast sandwich with your choice of meat, egg, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños and spicy mayo.
|CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.95
Breakfast burrito with chorizo and onion mix, egg, monterey jack cheese, salsa and sour cream on your choice of wrap.
NOTE: Chorizo and onions are cooked together.
More about Wrap City- Nashua
Wrap City- Nashua
4 Coliseum Ave, Nashua
|Popular items
|Bobby V’s
|$8.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Hellmans mayo, American cheese, toasted white wrap
|Parma
|$9.49
Crispy, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, toasted sub roll
|Santa Barbara Ranch
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, American cheese, ranch dressing, toasted white wrap
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
10 Tara Boulevard, Nashua
More about Rambling House & TaleSpinner Brew
Rambling House & TaleSpinner Brew
57 Factory St, Nashua
More about What A Bagel Parent
What A Bagel Parent
24 E Hollis St, Nashua
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
More about The Sandwich Shop
The Sandwich Shop
23 MAIN ST, NASHUA