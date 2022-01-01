Nashua American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Nashua

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak and Cheese$13.00
Shaved Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms & Onions in a Sub Roll.
Thanksgiving$15.00
Roasted Turkey, Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce with a Side of Turkey Gravy.
Calamari$13.00
Fried Calamari served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
More about Martha's Exchange
Stones Social image

SALADS

Stones Social

449 Amherst St, Nashua

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peppadews$8.00
Peppadews stuffed with NH Goat Cheese and topped with local honey.
Mac & Cheeses$13.00
Elbow Macaroni with Fontina Cheese Sauce, topped with Ritz Cracker Crumble.
Cobblestones' Buff Tenders$12.00
Stones Group Staple! Served with bleu cheese dressing.
More about Stones Social
MT's Local image

 

MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large White Truffle Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, white truffle Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and garlic croutons.
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Southern breaded fried chicken breast, creamy pickle slaw, bread & butter pickles, red onion.
Italian Sausage Pizza$20.00
Four cheese, sausage, grilled onion, ricotta, tomato jam, and basil.
More about MT's Local
Fody's Great American Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fody's Great American Tavern

9 Clinton Street, Nashua

Avg 4.2 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tavern Burger$12.00
Poutine$10.00
steak and cheese rolls$14.00
More about Fody's Great American Tavern
Bobola's Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Bobola's Restaurant

9 Simon Street, Nashua

Avg 4.7 (77 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bobola's Restaurant

