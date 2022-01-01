Nashua bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Nashua
More about Martha's Exchange
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Popular items
|Steak and Cheese
|$13.00
Shaved Steak, Provolone, Mushrooms & Onions in a Sub Roll.
|Thanksgiving
|$15.00
Roasted Turkey, Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce with a Side of Turkey Gravy.
|Calamari
|$13.00
Fried Calamari served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
More about La Carreta Nashua
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Popular items
|Nachos $8.49-$15.99
Choice of Meat
|Chimichanga
|$13.49
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
|QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Regular – 11.99
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach.
Grilled – 13.49
Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
More about Stones Social
SALADS
Stones Social
449 Amherst St, Nashua
|Popular items
|Peppadews
|$8.00
Peppadews stuffed with NH Goat Cheese and topped with local honey.
|Mac & Cheeses
|$13.00
Elbow Macaroni with Fontina Cheese Sauce, topped with Ritz Cracker Crumble.
|Cobblestones' Buff Tenders
|$12.00
Stones Group Staple! Served with bleu cheese dressing.
More about MT's Local
MT's Local
212 Main St., Nashua
|Popular items
|Large White Truffle Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, white truffle Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and garlic croutons.
|Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Southern breaded fried chicken breast, creamy pickle slaw, bread & butter pickles, red onion.
|Italian Sausage Pizza
|$20.00
Four cheese, sausage, grilled onion, ricotta, tomato jam, and basil.
More about Lounge 38 Bar & Grill
Lounge 38 Bar & Grill
38 e hollis st, Nashua
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.50
|Chicken Taquitos
|$8.00
|Single Taco
|$2.50
More about Fody's Great American Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fody's Great American Tavern
9 Clinton Street, Nashua
|Popular items
|Tavern Burger
|$12.00
|Poutine
|$10.00
|steak and cheese rolls
|$14.00