Nashua Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Nashua

La Carreta Nashua image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Nashua

139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua

Avg 3.7 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos $8.49-$15.99
Choice of Meat
Chimichanga$13.49
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Regular – 11.99
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach.
Grilled – 13.49
Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
More about La Carreta Nashua
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresco Bowl$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
Espinaca Con Queso$10.99
Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli
Nachos$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Lounge 38 Bar & Grill image

 

Lounge 38 Bar & Grill

38 e hollis st, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$11.50
Chicken Taquitos$8.00
Single Taco$2.50
More about Lounge 38 Bar & Grill

