Nashua Mexican restaurants you'll love

La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Nachos $8.49-$15.99
Choice of Meat
|Chimichanga
|$13.49
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
|QUESADILLA RANCHERA
Our quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling. Served with salsa ranchera, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. (Optional) Substitute rice and beans for the salad.
Regular – 11.99
Shredded Chicken or Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, Beef Tips, Bean, Potato, Spinach.
Grilled – 13.49
Chicken, Steak, Vegetables, Shrimp, Mushroom, or Pork.
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Fresco Bowl
|$15.99
Your choice of Grilled Chicken, Fajita Steak or Shrimp, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Fresh Avocado, Served over Cilantro Lime Rice with a tangy Lime Crema and Charred Lime.
|Espinaca Con Queso
|$10.99
Blend of jalapeño cheese, pepper jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, and spinach served with fresh tortilla chips. Veggie option: carrots, celery & broccoli
|Nachos
|$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.