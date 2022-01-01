Burritos in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve burritos
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Grande Burrito
|$14.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Ultimate Burrito
|$14.99
A flour tortilla filled with Fajita Chicken, Short Ribs, Ranchera Steak, or Fajita Beef, Refried Beans, and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red or Tomatillo Verde sauce.
|Cali Burrito
|$15.99
Savory Ranchera Steak with Pepper Jack and Cotija Cheeses, Salsa Fresca, Guacamole and Fuego French Fries all loaded in an oversized tortilla and griddled to perfection.
|Burrito
|$6.99
Riverwalk Cafe
35 Railroad Square., Nashua
|REGULAR BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.25
Breakfast burrito with your choice of meat, your choice of cheese, egg, red onion, olives, spinach, tomato, salsa and sour cream on your choice of wrap.
|CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$9.95
Breakfast burrito with chorizo and onion mix, egg, monterey jack cheese, salsa and sour cream on your choice of wrap.
NOTE: Chorizo and onions are cooked together.
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Deluxe Burrito Side
|$6.99
Shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.
|Special Burrito Side (1)
|$6.95
Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.
|(OR) Fried Burritos (2)
|$9.99