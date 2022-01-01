Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve burritos

La Carreta Nashua image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Nashua

139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua

Avg 3.7 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grande Burrito$14.99
12-inch flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken, pork or vegetables. Smothered in our red sauce and nacho cheese.
More about La Carreta Nashua
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ultimate Burrito$14.99
A flour tortilla filled with Fajita Chicken, Short Ribs, Ranchera Steak, or Fajita Beef, Refried Beans, and Cheddar/Jack. Traditionally served with Colorado Red or Tomatillo Verde sauce.
Cali Burrito$15.99
Savory Ranchera Steak with Pepper Jack and Cotija Cheeses, Salsa Fresca, Guacamole and Fuego French Fries all loaded in an oversized tortilla and griddled to perfection.
Burrito$6.99
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
REGULAR BREAKFAST BURRITO image

 

Riverwalk Cafe

35 Railroad Square., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
REGULAR BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.25
Breakfast burrito with your choice of meat, your choice of cheese, egg, red onion, olives, spinach, tomato, salsa and sour cream on your choice of wrap.
CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.95
Breakfast burrito with chorizo and onion mix, egg, monterey jack cheese, salsa and sour cream on your choice of wrap.
NOTE: Chorizo and onions are cooked together.
More about Riverwalk Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

La Carreta Nashua POS

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Burrito Side$6.99
Shredded chicken and beans or beef and beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, ranchera sauce and tomato.
Special Burrito Side (1)$6.95
Beef tips and beans, topped with red sauce, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and tomato.
(OR) Fried Burritos (2)$9.99
More about La Carreta Nashua POS

