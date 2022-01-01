Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve cake

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
3 Layer Chocolate Cake$9.95
Salted Caramel Cake$8.95
More about Martha's Exchange
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.99
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
More about Lui Lui
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Crab Cakes$18.00
Crab crakes made from jumbo lump crab. Crispy fried and served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.
Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Flourless chocolate cake layered with with chocolate mousse and topped in chocolate ganache.
More about Surf Restaurant
Item pic

 

MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Flourless chocolate cake layered with with chocolate mousse and topped in chocolate ganache.
Haddock and Potato Cakes$17.00
Haddock and Potato cakes served with Sriracha Tatar sauce and arugula
More about MT's Local

