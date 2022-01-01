Cake in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve cake
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|3 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$9.95
|Salted Caramel Cake
|$8.95
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.99
Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Surf Restaurant
207 Main St., Nashua
|Fried Crab Cakes
|$18.00
Crab crakes made from jumbo lump crab. Crispy fried and served with coleslaw and Louis sauce.
|Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Flourless chocolate cake layered with with chocolate mousse and topped in chocolate ganache.