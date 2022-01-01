Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve carrot cake

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.95
More about Martha's Exchange
Item pic

 

MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
TALL CAKE Carrot Cake$12.00
Rich Moist carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut up the sides. Served with caramel sauce
More about MT's Local

