Carrot cake in
Nashua
/
Nashua
/
Carrot Cake
Nashua restaurants that serve carrot cake
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
Avg 4
(1658 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$8.95
More about Martha's Exchange
MT's Local
212 Main St., Nashua
No reviews yet
TALL CAKE Carrot Cake
$12.00
Rich Moist carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut up the sides. Served with caramel sauce
More about MT's Local
