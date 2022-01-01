Chicken fajitas in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about La Carreta Nashua
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.99
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
|Fajita Chicken & Cheese
|$12.99
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.99
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$20.49
Strips of chicken and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.