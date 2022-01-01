Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Nashua

Go
Nashua restaurants
Toast

Nashua restaurants that serve chicken salad

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed greens, Cheddar/Jack, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black bean corn salsa tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Maple Candied Pecans.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Chicken Salad image

 

Simit Cafe

262 Amherst St Suite A, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$8.00
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Simit Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Soprano's Pizzeria

23 Main st, nashua

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS TOSSED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE OVER A GARDEN SALAD. GRILLED CHICKEN OPTIONAL
Chicken Caeser SALAD$11.49
Fresh grilled chicken over our ceaser salad
Teriyaki Chicken SALAD$11.99
Fresh grilled teriyaki chicken over our garden salad
More about Soprano's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Riverwalk Cafe

35 Railroad Square., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Southwest chicken salad (lightly spicy), black bean/corn mix with lime and cilantro, shredded jack cheese, red onion, shredded white cabbage, tomato, green leaf lettuce with a side of chipotle ranch.
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$11.50
Hans Kissle Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
on your choice of wrap.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$12.50
Southwest Chicken Salad (lightly spicy), Black bean/corn mix with lime and cilantro, shredded jack cheese, tomato, red onion, shredded white cabbage, green leaf lettuce and Chipotle Ranch on your choice of wrap!
More about Riverwalk Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

La Carreta Nashua POS

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$13.99
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, veggies with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$13.49
Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
Restaurant banner

 

Wrap City- Nashua

4 Coliseum Ave, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.49
Garden salad topped with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Salad$8.99
Traditional style with celery, Hellmans mayo, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, on sourdough
More about Wrap City- Nashua

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashua

Greek Salad

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Shrimp Fajitas

Chef Salad

Carbonara

Garlic Bread

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Nashua to explore

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston