Chicken salad in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve chicken salad
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Mixed greens, Cheddar/Jack, cucumbers, tomatoes, and black bean corn salsa tossed in Ranch dressing. Topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Maple Candied Pecans.
Simit Cafe
262 Amherst St Suite A, Nashua
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
Soprano's Pizzeria
23 Main st, nashua
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.99
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS TOSSED IN HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE OVER A GARDEN SALAD. GRILLED CHICKEN OPTIONAL
|Chicken Caeser SALAD
|$11.49
Fresh grilled chicken over our ceaser salad
|Teriyaki Chicken SALAD
|$11.99
Fresh grilled teriyaki chicken over our garden salad
Riverwalk Cafe
35 Railroad Square., Nashua
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Southwest chicken salad (lightly spicy), black bean/corn mix with lime and cilantro, shredded jack cheese, red onion, shredded white cabbage, tomato, green leaf lettuce with a side of chipotle ranch.
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$11.50
Hans Kissle Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
on your choice of wrap.
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$12.50
Southwest Chicken Salad (lightly spicy), Black bean/corn mix with lime and cilantro, shredded jack cheese, tomato, red onion, shredded white cabbage, green leaf lettuce and Chipotle Ranch on your choice of wrap!
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, veggies with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
