Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Nashua

Go
Nashua restaurants
Toast

Nashua restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Blackened Chicken with Guacamole, Habanero Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a Focaccia Roll.
More about Martha's Exchange
Lui Lui image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.50
Breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara and melted provolone.
More about Lui Lui
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
Fried Chicken n' Guac Sandwich$14.99
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Marinated Chicken Breast is Fried Crispy and topped with Guacamole, Albino Slaw and Bacon on a Brioche Bun. Served with fries. This Chicken’s got a kick!
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Consumer pic

 

Donali Food Truck

10 Technology Way, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
More about Donali Food Truck
Item pic

 

Corner Market Cafe #305

4 Blackstone Drive, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.79
Crispy chicken, maple glaze, bacon on French toast
More about Corner Market Cafe #305
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Epicurean Feast

9 Townsend West, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
More about Epicurean Feast
Soprano's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Soprano's Pizzeria

23 Main st, nashua

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
HAND BREADED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN CUTLET COMES WITH LETTUCE TOMATO MAYO ON A SESAME SEED ROLL
More about Soprano's Pizzeria
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Southern breaded fried chicken breast, creamy pickle slaw, bread & butter pickles, red onion.
More about MT's Local

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashua

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Hummus

Enchiladas

Cookies

Chicken Fajitas

Coleslaw

Burritos

Map

More near Nashua to explore

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston