Chicken sandwiches in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Blackened Chicken with Guacamole, Habanero Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on a Focaccia Roll.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.50
Breaded chicken breast smothered with marinara and melted provolone.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Southwest Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Mayo on a Brioche Bun.
|Fried Chicken n' Guac Sandwich
|$14.99
Buttermilk and Hot Sauce Marinated Chicken Breast is Fried Crispy and topped with Guacamole, Albino Slaw and Bacon on a Brioche Bun. Served with fries. This Chicken’s got a kick!
Corner Market Cafe #305
4 Blackstone Drive, Nashua
|Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.79
Crispy chicken, maple glaze, bacon on French toast
Epicurean Feast
9 Townsend West, Nashua
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
PIZZA
Soprano's Pizzeria
23 Main st, nashua
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
HAND BREADED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN CUTLET COMES WITH LETTUCE TOMATO MAYO ON A SESAME SEED ROLL