Chimichangas in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about La Carreta Nashua
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Chimichanga
|$13.49
Two flour tortillas filled your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beef tips, topped with enchilada sauce, nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Chimichanga
|$6.99