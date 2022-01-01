Fajitas in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve fajitas
More about La Carreta Nashua
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.99
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Portobello Fajitas
|$16.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
|Side Fajita Veg
|$2.49
|Combo Fajitas
|$18.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Fish Fajitas
|$21.99
Strip of fish, grilled with green onions, tomatoes, yellow bell peppers, red peppers, summer squash, zucchini and onions served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita
|$18.99
Strips of chicken grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
|Fajitas Del Mar
|$21.99
Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served with beans topped with cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Served with flour or corn tortillas.