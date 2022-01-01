Fish tacos in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
Deep-Fried Haddock, Napa cabbage, pickled onions, and salsa fresca in three soft tortillas with a crunchy center.
|Fish Taco
|$4.99
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$19.49
Choice of grilled or fried fish rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.