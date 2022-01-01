Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve fish tacos

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.99
Deep-Fried Haddock, Napa cabbage, pickled onions, and salsa fresca in three soft tortillas with a crunchy center.
Fish Taco$4.99
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Restaurant banner

 

La Carreta Nashua POS

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos (3)$19.49
Choice of grilled or fried fish rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
More about La Carreta Nashua POS

