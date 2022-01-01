Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Nashua

Go
Nashua restaurants
Toast

Nashua restaurants that serve garlic bread

Garlic Bread image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$8.25
Toasted ciabatta with roasted garlic, olive oil, romano and spices. Served with marinara.
More about Lui Lui
Soprano's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Soprano's Pizzeria

23 Main st, nashua

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESEY GARLIC BREAD$4.19
More about Soprano's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashua

Grilled Chicken Salad

Steak Fajitas

Chimichangas

Fish And Chips

Hot Chocolate

Steak Salad

Shrimp Fajitas

Cheesecake

Map

More near Nashua to explore

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Westford

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (467 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston