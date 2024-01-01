Garlic chicken in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Soprano's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Soprano's Pizzeria
23 Main st, nashua
|14" CHICKEN GARLIC
|$20.49
oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
|18" CHICKEN GARLIC
|$24.49
oil base, fresh garlic, grilled chicken, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
More about Lilac Blossom - Greystone Plaza - 650 Amherst st
Lilac Blossom - Greystone Plaza - 650 Amherst st
650 Amherst st, Nashua
|魚香雞 Chicken with Garlic Sauce
|$17.50
Spicy with broccoli
|魚香苟雞 Chicken with asparagus in Garlic Sauce
|$17.95