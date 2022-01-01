Grilled chicken salad in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about Soprano's Pizzeria
PIZZA
Soprano's Pizzeria
23 Main st, nashua
|Grilled Chicken SALAD
|$11.49
Fresh grilled chicken over our garden salad
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Choice of grilled steak, chicken, veggies with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.49
Grilled chicken with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.