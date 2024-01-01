Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Toast

Nashua restaurants that serve grilled steaks

SNHHS - Coffee Shop -

8 Prospect Street, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Sandwich$9.00
More about SNHHS - Coffee Shop -
La Carreta Nashua POS - 139 Daniel Webster Highway

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Taco Salad$15.49
(OR) Grilled Chicken OR Steak Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)$15.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
More about La Carreta Nashua POS - 139 Daniel Webster Highway

