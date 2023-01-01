Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve lasagna

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui Nashua

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Carne Lasagna$14.50
Ricotta, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese layered with our house made meatballs and sweet Italian sausage between fresh lasagna sheets, Topped with melted mozzarella and server with marinara sauce.
Four Cheese Lasagna$18.50
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese layered between fresh lasagna sheets, topped with melted provolone and served with tomato sauce.
Lunch Four Cheese Lasagna$13.25
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese layered between fresh lasagna sheets. Topped with melted provolone and served with tomato sauce.
More about Lui Lui Nashua
MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Eggplant Anna Marie (Lasagna)$24.00
Breaded Eggplant layered lasagna style, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce. Served with linguini
More about MT's Local

