Lasagna in Nashua

Lui Lui Nashua
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Lunch Carne Lasagna
|$14.50
Ricotta, mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan cheese layered with our house made meatballs and sweet Italian sausage between fresh lasagna sheets, Topped with melted mozzarella and server with marinara sauce.
|Four Cheese Lasagna
|$18.50
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese layered between fresh lasagna sheets, topped with melted provolone and served with tomato sauce.
|Lunch Four Cheese Lasagna
|$13.25
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese layered between fresh lasagna sheets. Topped with melted provolone and served with tomato sauce.