Lobster rolls in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve lobster rolls
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Fresh Lobster from the Gulf of Maine, in a Toasted Roll, served with Coleslaw and French Fries.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Surf Restaurant
207 Main St., Nashua
|Cold Lobster Roll
|$34.00
traditional style with mayo, celery, and lobster on a griddled brioche bun.
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Hot buttered lobster on a griddled brioche roll.