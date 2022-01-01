Nachos in Nashua
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Nachos
|$13.00
Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Shaved Mexi-Style Ground Beef over Nacho Chips with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Diced Red Onions, Jalapeños & Monterey Jack Cheese. Sour Cream & Salsa on the Side.
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Nachos
|$10.99
A large portion of fresh tortilla chips with refried beans and all your favorite toppings.
Fody's Great American Tavern
9 Clinton Street, Nashua
|Tavern Nachos
|$12.00
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Nachos $8.49-$15.99
Choice of Meat
|Nachos Santa Fe
|$18.99
Nachos Santa Fe
Grilled chicken, steak, and beans with cheese over corn chips topped with sliced tomato. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
