Ravioli in Nashua

Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Butternut Squash Ravioli & Chicken
|$20.00
Ravioli stuffed with Butternut Squash and tossed with Chicken, Mushrooms, Onions & a Sage Cream Sauce. Served with a side of Garlic Pita.
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Ravioli Marco Polo
|$18.50
Cheese ravioli with our hearty meat sauce topped with sharp Italian and fresh mozzarella cheese.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$24.25
Fresh lobster filled triangle ravioli in a fire-roasted corn and asiago cream with fresh basil garnish.