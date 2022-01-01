Salmon in Nashua

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve salmon

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
French Grill Salmon$22.00
Grilled Salmon Filet with a Lemon Pepper Buerre Blanc Sauce. Served over French Onion Rice & Green Beans.
More about Martha's Exchange
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Wood Fired Salmon$22.99
8 oz. Atlantic salmon cooked in our brick oven served with potatoes, fresh vegetable, and topped with fresh basil aoli.
More about Lui Lui
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Nigiri$12.00
3 oz of raw Salmon, sliced & served on formed sushi rice with a small dot of wasabi.
Smoked Salmon$4.00
ITEM IS PER OUNCE. 1 oz of Smoked Salmon served with horseradish cream sauce, capers, red onions and crostinis.
Salmon Sashimi$12.00
3 ounces of thin sliced raw salmon served with wasabi and pickled ginger
More about Surf Restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Canyon Road Salmon$18.99
Fresh hand-cut Salmon fillet, Blackened and served over cilantro lime rice and spinach. Topped with balsamic reduction and Mango Pineapple Salsa.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Stones Social image

SALADS

Stones Social

449 Amherst St, Nashua

Avg 4.8 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke Bowl$20.00
Sushi Grade Tuna, Edamame & Ginger Soy
More about Stones Social
Item pic

 

MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$31.00
Roasted fingerling potatoes, wasabi puree, peas, sweet tamari
More about MT's Local
Item pic

 

Riverwalk Cafe

35 Railroad Square., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMOKED SALMON$12.25
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese,
capers, lettuce, tomato, red onion
choice of plain bagel or everything bagel.
More about Riverwalk Cafe

