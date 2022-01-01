Salmon in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve salmon
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|French Grill Salmon
|$22.00
Grilled Salmon Filet with a Lemon Pepper Buerre Blanc Sauce. Served over French Onion Rice & Green Beans.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Wood Fired Salmon
|$22.99
8 oz. Atlantic salmon cooked in our brick oven served with potatoes, fresh vegetable, and topped with fresh basil aoli.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Surf Restaurant
207 Main St., Nashua
|Salmon Nigiri
|$12.00
3 oz of raw Salmon, sliced & served on formed sushi rice with a small dot of wasabi.
|Smoked Salmon
|$4.00
ITEM IS PER OUNCE. 1 oz of Smoked Salmon served with horseradish cream sauce, capers, red onions and crostinis.
|Salmon Sashimi
|$12.00
3 ounces of thin sliced raw salmon served with wasabi and pickled ginger
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Canyon Road Salmon
|$18.99
Fresh hand-cut Salmon fillet, Blackened and served over cilantro lime rice and spinach. Topped with balsamic reduction and Mango Pineapple Salsa.
SALADS
Stones Social
449 Amherst St, Nashua
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$20.00
Sushi Grade Tuna, Edamame & Ginger Soy
MT's Local
212 Main St., Nashua
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$31.00
Roasted fingerling potatoes, wasabi puree, peas, sweet tamari