Scallops in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant - Nashua

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Korean BBQ Scallops$34.00
Pan seared scallops with wasabi mashed potatoes, stir-fried French green beans, sweet chili cream, and a Korean BBQ sauce.
Sauteed Sea Scallops$18.00
Sea Scallops sauteed with pancettta, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream, and butter; served on grilled ciabatta.
Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops$19.00
Sweet tamari, pineapple chili sauce
More about Surf Restaurant - Nashua
Fody's Great American Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fody's Great American Tavern

9 Clinton Street, Nashua

Avg 4.2 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Scallops$29.00
More about Fody's Great American Tavern

