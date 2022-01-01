Scallops in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve scallops
More about Surf Restaurant - Nashua
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Surf Restaurant - Nashua
207 Main St., Nashua
|Korean BBQ Scallops
|$34.00
Pan seared scallops with wasabi mashed potatoes, stir-fried French green beans, sweet chili cream, and a Korean BBQ sauce.
|Sauteed Sea Scallops
|$18.00
Sea Scallops sauteed with pancettta, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive relish, white wine, cream, and butter; served on grilled ciabatta.
|Jalapeno & Bacon wrapped Scallops
|$19.00
Sweet tamari, pineapple chili sauce