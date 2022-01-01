Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spinach and artichoke dip in
Nashua
/
Nashua
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Nashua restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Lui Lui
259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
Avg 4.5
(2465 reviews)
Artichoke & Spinach Dip
$11.50
Served with house made crostini.
More about Lui Lui
MT's Local
212 Main St., Nashua
No reviews yet
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
$14.00
Warm Spinach and Artichoke dip with warm flat bread chips.
More about MT's Local
