Steak fajitas in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Steak Fajitas
|$18.99
ALL FAJITAS SERVED OVER GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS ON A SIZZLING SKILLET. Served with a choice of Rice, Choice of Beans, Lettuce, Cheddar/Jack, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca, and Warm Tortillas
|Fajita Steak & Cheese
|$12.99
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$20.49
Beef and shrimp grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices. Served with beans, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with flour or corn tortillas.