Steak tacos in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about Martha's Exchange
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Steak Tacos
|$16.00
Corn Tortillas filled with Marinated Sirloin Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Cilantro & Fresh Jalapenos.
More about La Carreta Nashua POS
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Grilled Steak Taco Salad
|$13.99
|Grilled Steak Tacos (3)
|$14.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
|Grilled Steak Taco Salad
|$13.49
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.