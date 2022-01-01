Steak tacos in Nashua

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos$16.00
Corn Tortillas filled with Marinated Sirloin Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Cilantro & Fresh Jalapenos.
More about Martha's Exchange
La Carreta Nashua POS

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Taco Salad$13.99
Grilled Steak Tacos (3)$14.99
Grilled steak rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
Grilled Steak Taco Salad$13.49
Grilled steak with beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato and cheese.
More about La Carreta Nashua POS

