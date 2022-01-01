Tacos in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve tacos
FRENCH FRIES
Martha's Exchange
185 Main Street, Nashua
|Haddock Tacos
|$16.00
Lightly Fried Haddock in Corn Tortilla Shells, topped with Coleslaw, Cajun Ranch, Cilantro & Fresh Jalapenos.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Carreta Nashua
139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua
|Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)
|$14.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Surf Restaurant
207 Main St., Nashua
|Blackened Tacos
|$17.00
3 Flour tortillas topped with blackened haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro
|Fried Tacos
|$17.00
3 Flour tortillas topped with fried haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua
|Gulf Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Spicy Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Crema Served with Beans and Rice.
|Ultimate Tacos
|$15.99
Three hard or soft tacos with your choice of Short Ribs, Fajita Chicken, Ranchera Steak, or Fajita Beef, topped with Cheddar/Jack, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, and scallions.
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
Deep-Fried Haddock, Napa cabbage, pickled onions, and salsa fresca in three soft tortillas with a crunchy center.
Corner Market Cafe #305
4 Blackstone Drive, Nashua
|Soft Breakfast Taco
|$4.99
Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap
MT's Local
212 Main St., Nashua
|Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
TWO Tacos with Crispy shrimp, honey sambal glaze, banh mi vegetables, chipotle aioli
La Carreta Nashua POS
139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua
|Soft Taco (1) Side
|$3.25
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$19.49
Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
|Kids #4. Taco, Rice & Beans
|$7.99