Tacos in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Toast

Nashua restaurants that serve tacos

Martha's Exchange image

FRENCH FRIES

Martha's Exchange

185 Main Street, Nashua

Avg 4 (1658 reviews)
Takeout
Haddock Tacos$16.00
Lightly Fried Haddock in Corn Tortilla Shells, topped with Coleslaw, Cajun Ranch, Cilantro & Fresh Jalapenos.
More about Martha's Exchange
La Carreta Nashua image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Carreta Nashua

139 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua

Avg 3.7 (679 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Tacos (3)$14.99
Grilled chicken rolled in a soft flour tortilla served with a side of rice and beans topped with cheese. Choice of tomatillo sauce and pico de gallo or lettuce and shredded cheese.
More about La Carreta Nashua
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Surf Restaurant

207 Main St., Nashua

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Tacos$17.00
3 Flour tortillas topped with blackened haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro
Fried Tacos$17.00
3 Flour tortillas topped with fried haddock, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro
More about Surf Restaurant
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse

48 Gusabel Ave, Nashua

Avg 4 (1229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gulf Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Spicy Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro Crema Served with Beans and Rice.
Ultimate Tacos$15.99
Three hard or soft tacos with your choice of Short Ribs, Fajita Chicken, Ranchera Steak, or Fajita Beef, topped with Cheddar/Jack, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, and scallions.
Fish Tacos$15.99
Deep-Fried Haddock, Napa cabbage, pickled onions, and salsa fresca in three soft tortillas with a crunchy center.
More about Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse
Soft Breakfast Taco image

 

Corner Market Cafe #305

4 Blackstone Drive, Nashua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Breakfast Taco$4.99
Guacamole, salsa, round egg with cheddar cheese and choice of meat, all in a Joseph's™ Wrap
More about Corner Market Cafe #305
Item pic

 

MT's Local

212 Main St., Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Tacos$19.00
TWO Tacos with Crispy shrimp, honey sambal glaze, banh mi vegetables, chipotle aioli
More about MT's Local
Lounge 38 Bar & Grill image

 

Lounge 38 Bar & Grill

38 e hollis st, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Single Taco$2.50
More about Lounge 38 Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

La Carreta Nashua POS

139 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Taco (1) Side$3.25
Shrimp Tacos (3)$19.49
Choice of grilled or fried shrimp rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Served with a side of rice and beans. Choice of lettuce, cheese and tomato or pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa or our chipotle mayo and cilantro lime and cabbage.
Kids #4. Taco, Rice & Beans$7.99
More about La Carreta Nashua POS

