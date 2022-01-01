Go
Toast

Nashville Coop - Rochester

Come in and enjoy!

102 20th Street SE \nUnit 600

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Watermelon Slushee$5.00
SAMMICH$14.00
4 oz breast, butter bun, fries, coop sauce, coleslaw, and pickles
Texas Toast$2.00
TEXAS TOAST$14.00
3 Jumbo tenders, toast, side of fries, coop sauce, coleslaw, pickles
Fries$3.00
1 Chicken Strip$3.00
GRAPE SLUSHEE$5.00
Extra Coop Sauce$0.50
MAC & CHEESE$5.00
STRIPS$13.00
3 Jumbo tenders, fries, coop sauce, and pickles
See full menu

Location

102 20th Street SE \nUnit 600

Rochester MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

John Hardy’s Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rochester's Original Bar-B-Q Since 1972

Pooches and Palomas

No reviews yet

For the hoomans and for the doggos

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Wildwood is a locally owned sports bar and grill in Rochester and Byron with delicious, made-from-scratch food and a full bar with craft beers

Hot Chip Burger Bar

No reviews yet

Not your dad's burger bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston