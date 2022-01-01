12 South restaurants you'll love
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
|Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
More about Ladybird Taco
TACOS
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$6.00
with pico de gallo
|#1 Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese
|#5 Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
More about Edley's BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Kid BBQ Sandwich
|$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
|Smoked Wings - 8 Piece
|$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
|Burnt Ends Platter
|$14.00
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
More about Locust
NOODLES
Locust
2305 12th Avenue South, Nashville
|Popular items
|WORLD FAMOUS White Chocolate Kartoffelkage
|$10.00
white chocolate, caramel, candied fruit, marzipan
|Shrimp Pocket
|$13.00
spicy shrimp toast, green coriander sweet chili sauce.
pairs well with a Toki highball!
(shrimp toast contains: shrimp, pork, gluten, dairy, egg) (sauce contains: sesame)
|Tsukemen Dipping Noodles
|$16.00
cold hand cut noodles, warm chicken broth for dipping, ajitama, nori, watercress, scallop stuffed chicken wing.
pairs well with a warm can of sake! (contains: peanuts, scallop, shrimp, allium, dairy, fish, mushroom)
More about The Cookery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, sauteed potatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Aussie Style Meat Pie
|$10.95
Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!
|Breakfast Bowl
|$8.25
All of the ingredients in the Breakfast Wrap without the tortilla! Grilled peppers & onions scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, and sautéed potatoes, topped with cheese and chives.