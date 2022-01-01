12 South restaurants you'll love

12 South restaurants
Toast

12 South's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Middle Eastern
Must-try 12 South restaurants

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey image

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Epice image

 

Epice

2902 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (4220 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mishwe$33.00
Sayadeya$28.00
Hummos$10.00
More about Epice
Ladybird Taco image

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.00
with pico de gallo
#1 Breakfast Taco$3.50
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese
#5 Breakfast Taco$3.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
More about Ladybird Taco
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid BBQ Sandwich$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Smoked Wings - 8 Piece$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Burnt Ends Platter$14.00
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
More about Edley's BBQ
Locust image

NOODLES

Locust

2305 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
WORLD FAMOUS White Chocolate Kartoffelkage$10.00
white chocolate, caramel, candied fruit, marzipan
Shrimp Pocket$13.00
spicy shrimp toast, green coriander sweet chili sauce.
pairs well with a Toki highball!
(shrimp toast contains: shrimp, pork, gluten, dairy, egg) (sauce contains: sesame)
Tsukemen Dipping Noodles$16.00
cold hand cut noodles, warm chicken broth for dipping, ajitama, nori, watercress, scallop stuffed chicken wing.
pairs well with a warm can of sake! (contains: peanuts, scallop, shrimp, allium, dairy, fish, mushroom)
More about Locust
The Cookery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$8.95
Grilled peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, sauteed potatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Aussie Style Meat Pie$10.95
Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!
Breakfast Bowl$8.25
All of the ingredients in the Breakfast Wrap without the tortilla! Grilled peppers & onions scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, and sautéed potatoes, topped with cheese and chives.
More about The Cookery
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

2312 12th Ave. South, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (1671 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

