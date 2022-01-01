12 South cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in 12 South
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
|Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
More about Ladybird Taco
TACOS
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$6.00
with pico de gallo
|#1 Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese
|#5 Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
More about The Cookery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, sauteed potatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Aussie Style Meat Pie
|$10.95
Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!
|Breakfast Bowl
|$8.25
All of the ingredients in the Breakfast Wrap without the tortilla! Grilled peppers & onions scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, and sautéed potatoes, topped with cheese and chives.