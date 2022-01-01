12 South cafés you'll love

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Ladybird Taco

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.00
with pico de gallo
#1 Breakfast Taco$3.50
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese
#5 Breakfast Taco$3.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
The Cookery

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$8.95
Grilled peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, sauteed potatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Aussie Style Meat Pie$10.95
Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!
Breakfast Bowl$8.25
All of the ingredients in the Breakfast Wrap without the tortilla! Grilled peppers & onions scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, and sautéed potatoes, topped with cheese and chives.
