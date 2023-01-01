Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in 12 South

Go
12 South restaurants
Toast

12 South restaurants that serve brisket

Ladybird Taco image

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Tamales (6)
Smoked brisket (GF, DF)
**If you'd like salsas, select from the options below. Every order comes with instructions to reheat and enjoy in the comfort of your home.**
More about Ladybird Taco
Brisket Platter image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Brisket Sandwich$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South

Browse other tasty dishes in 12 South

Mac And Cheese

Muffins

Hot Chocolate

Chips And Salsa

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near 12 South to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

The Nations

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (18 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (274 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston