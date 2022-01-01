Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
12 South
/
Nashville
/
12 South
/
Cake
12 South restaurants that serve cake
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
No reviews yet
Seasonal Cake By The Slice
$7.00
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Epice
2902 12th Ave S, Nashville
Avg 4.9
(4220 reviews)
Olive Oil Cake
$9.00
More about Epice
