Bellevue restaurants you'll love

Bellevue's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Must-try Bellevue restaurants

Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Deep Dish Cheese Bread$5.25
Six pieces served with marinara.
Homemade Garlic Bread$2.95
Six pieces served with marinara.
Pepperoni Roll$4.95
Served with marinara.
More about Pizza Perfect
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha Latte$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Bombo Chill$6.50
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet.
Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CP STEAMERS$10.00
Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles
CHEESE BEANS$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Miso Soup$3.50
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Drunken Noodles$13.00
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
More about The Eastern Peak
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large House Salad$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
Small Garlic Knockers$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
Pretzel Bites$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.
More about TailGate Brewery
