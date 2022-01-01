Bellevue restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Popular items
|Deep Dish Cheese Bread
|$5.25
Six pieces served with marinara.
|Homemade Garlic Bread
|$2.95
Six pieces served with marinara.
|Pepperoni Roll
|$4.95
Served with marinara.
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Popular items
|Mocha Latte
|$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Bombo Chill
|$6.50
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet.
Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|Popular items
|CP STEAMERS
|$10.00
Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles
|CHEESE BEANS
|$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
|THE "KING"
|$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$13.00
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
|Drunken Noodles
|$13.00
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Large House Salad
|$7.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and croutons.
|Small Garlic Knockers
|$10.99
Our house-made dough stuffed with fresh garlic and mozzarella - tied in a knot.
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Baked pretzel bites served with your choice of a side of mustard or hot nacho cheese.