Cake in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.50
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
Each 3.5 oz., individually wrapped.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.50
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Barrel Project: Black Forrest Cake 4pack$21.99
Aged in Weller bourbon barrels for 16 months. Creamy chocolate & vanilla with subtle notes of cherry. 10.1% ABV, Contains Lactose.
More about TailGate Brewery

