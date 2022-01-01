Cake in Bellevue
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
Each 3.5 oz., individually wrapped.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Barrel Project: Black Forrest Cake 4pack
|$21.99
Aged in Weller bourbon barrels for 16 months. Creamy chocolate & vanilla with subtle notes of cherry. 10.1% ABV, Contains Lactose.