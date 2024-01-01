Cannolis in Bellevue
Bellevue restaurants that serve cannolis
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Cannolis
|$9.99
Two plain cannoli shells filled with a sweet ricotta chocolate chip cream, served with chocolate dipping sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect Bellevue
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|3 Mini Cannoli
|$4.50
3 Mini Sicilian Pastry filled with Sweet Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips
|Cannoli
|$5.00
Sicilian pastry filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
