Cannolis in Bellevue

Bellevue restaurants
Bellevue restaurants that serve cannolis

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannolis$9.99
Two plain cannoli shells filled with a sweet ricotta chocolate chip cream, served with chocolate dipping sauce.
More about TailGate Brewery
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect Bellevue

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Mini Cannoli$4.50
3 Mini Sicilian Pastry filled with Sweet Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips
Cannoli$5.00
Sicilian pastry filled with sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips.
Cannoli$5.00
Sicilian Pastry Filled with Sweet Ricotta Cheese and Chocolate Chips
More about Pizza Perfect Bellevue

