Nashville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Nashville
Saint Elle
1420 3rd Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving
|$5.50
|4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Event
|$100.00
|Bud Light 6 Pack
|$11.50
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
|Watermelon Salad
|$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
|French Dip
|$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
Cock Of the Walk - Nashville
2624 Music Valley Drive, Nashville
|Popular items
|Half Fried Down River Chicken
|$12.95
2 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.
|Skillet Bread
|$2.25
ea.
|Pot-O-Greens
|$6.95
Feeds 4-6
Dino's Restaurant
411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
|Dino's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
The Mockingbird Nashville
121A 12th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pasta la Vista
|$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
|The Bird is the Word
|$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
|The Mockingburger
|$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
1602 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Zeke The Greek
|$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
|Dante's Grilled Wings
|$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Popular items
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
|Fried Shrimp
|$15.00
Butterfly Cut, Hand Breaded & Fried. Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce
|SIGNATURE
Our Classic 10oz Premium Quality Cod Loins (2pc) Hand Breaded in Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. (our most popular style). Served with French Fries.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Popular items
|Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp
|$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
|Ashley Farms Pistachio Chicken
|$19.00
on goat cheese mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts
|Beef Bruschetta
|$9.00
blackened filet morsels on baguette with goat cheese and tomato concasse
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Paradise Park Trailer Resort
411 Broadway, Nashville
|Popular items
|Singlewide Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/3 pound Angus burger.
|Classic All American Dog
|$5.99
The Hot Dog that helped us win the War! A jumbo all-beef hot dog with ketchup & mustard served on a bakery fresh bun.
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$11.49
Smothered with chili and cheddar.
Santo
3998 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Shrimp
|$26.00
spaghetti squash, leeks, harissa, dates, herbs, pistachio
|Summer Salad
|$12.00
watermelon radish, marinated feta, garlic chives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, charred onion vinaigrette
|Rack Of Lamb
|$36.00
french lentils, charred radish, rose water
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Meat & Two
|$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
|Meat & Three
|$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
|Milkshake
|$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
GRILL
Sonny's Patio Pub
1322 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|KALE CAESAR
|$10.00
shaved kale • sun-dried tomatoes • housemade croutons • parmesan cheese • caesar vinaigrette
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$9.00
beer battered mahi mahi • charred corn-kale salsa • avocado ranch • lime wedge
|O.G. SMASHBURGER Sandwich
|$10.00
hand-pattied certifed angus beef® • american cheese • mustard • onion • pickle • potato bun
FRENCH FRIES
Hathorne
4708 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|HATHORNE SMASHBURGER
|$12.00
2 Bear Creek Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun
Allergens: Gluten, Nightshade, Allium
|FRIED CHICKEN A LA SCHNITZEL
|$26.00
Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, Lemon Vinaigrette
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Citrus, Allium
|LENTIL & RICOTTA CROQUETTES
|$10.00
Smoked Mustard
Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg
Roze Pony
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Little Pony Burger with Fries
|$9.00
Pinewood Farm Smashed Patty, Local Cheddar & Secret Sauce
|Rigatoni
|$19.00
Mr. Aaron's Rigatoni with Cauliflower 'Alfredo'
*Contains Dairy
|Roma Wedge
|$16.00
Baby Romaine, Gifford's Bacon, Point Reyes Blue, Cherry Tomatoes & Olives
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheddar Pasta
|$3.50
Our version of Mac & Cheese. Tubular noodles with a cheesy sauce. *This item contains Gluten.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
|Steak Sandwich - Urban Cowboy
|$12.50
Sliced Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese & Aioli on 8" Hoagie Bun.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McCabe Pub
4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Dessert
Some of our most popular
|Vegetable plate/sides/add ons
Build your own veggie plate (veggies of day not listed)
|Cheeseburger
|$11.50
*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|Popular items
|CORNER CLUB
|$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
|Taco Salad
|$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
SEAFOOD
Henrietta Red
1200 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Oyster Kit
|$24.00
1 dozen count bag of oysters, from the East, Gulf, or West coasts, Cocktail Sauce, Red Wine Mignonette, Horseradish available upon request. These are unshucked, so if you need a knife, please order one from us.
|Spiced Pecans
|$14.00
1 pt.
|Oyster Knife
|$16.00
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich
|$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|PMP Sandwich
|$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|Basket of Fries
|$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|Popular items
|CP STEAMERS
|$10.00
Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles
|CHEESE BEANS
|$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
|THE "KING"
|$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Yellow Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
|Milkshake
|$5.00
Our hand-spun milkshakes, made the old fashioned way. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
|Stroganoff Burger
|$11.00
mushroom stroganoff bechamel, sour cream, caramelized onions, swiss cheese
City Winery
609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville
|Popular items
|CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle
|$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
|CW Chicken Wings (8)
|$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
Frothy Monkey
200 Hill Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Large Gail Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
|Bagels
|$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
|Farm Burger
|$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Roze
1115 Porter Road, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Fontina, Avocado &
Smoked Paprika Aioli
|Pinewood Burger
|$14.00
Local Cheddar, Tomato & Lettuce
|Dinner Bowl
|$18.00
Coconut Curry Broth, Black Rice, Grilled Broccolini, Mushrooms & Seasonal Vegetable
Roze X Holiday Bathhouse
1115 Porter Road, Nashville
|Popular items
|Miso Peanut Butter Cookies
|$8.00
4 cookies per order
|Crudite Platter
|$40.00
Choose 3 Dips
|Botanica
|$20.00
A cooling and slightly floral Tequila cocktail made with Cucumber, Lavender and Zirbenz. 2 cocktails.
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Smokin Thighs
611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
|Thighs In A Pile
|$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
|Wings On The Bone
|$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
- 2