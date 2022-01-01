Nashville American restaurants you'll love

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Nashville

Saint Elle image

 

Saint Elle

1420 3rd Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving$5.50
4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Event$100.00
Bud Light 6 Pack$11.50
More about Saint Elle
Husk - Nashville image

 

Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
Watermelon Salad$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Husk - Nashville
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
French Dip$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
Cheeseburger$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
More about Pinewood
Cock Of the Walk - Nashville image

 

Cock Of the Walk - Nashville

2624 Music Valley Drive, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Fried Down River Chicken$12.95
2 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.
Skillet Bread$2.25
ea.
Pot-O-Greens$6.95
Feeds 4-6
More about Cock Of the Walk - Nashville
Dino's Restaurant image

 

Dino's Restaurant

411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
Basket of Fries$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
Dino's Cheeseburger$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
More about Dino's Restaurant
The Mockingbird Nashville image

 

The Mockingbird Nashville

121A 12th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta la Vista$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
The Bird is the Word$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
The Mockingburger$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
More about The Mockingbird Nashville
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale image

 

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

1602 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zeke The Greek$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Grilled Chicken Platter$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
Dante's Grilled Wings$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
More about Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
Shredded Lobster Meat on a Toasted Buttered New England Roll
Fried Shrimp$15.00
Butterfly Cut, Hand Breaded & Fried. Pub Fries, Coleslaw, Cocktail Sauce
SIGNATURE
Our Classic 10oz Premium Quality Cod Loins (2pc) Hand Breaded in Flour, Egg, Buttermilk and Panko. (our most popular style). Served with French Fries.
More about Boston Commons
Southside Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
Ashley Farms Pistachio Chicken$19.00
on goat cheese mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts
Beef Bruschetta$9.00
blackened filet morsels on baguette with goat cheese and tomato concasse
More about Southside Grill
Paradise Park Trailer Resort image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Paradise Park Trailer Resort

411 Broadway, Nashville

Avg 3.6 (337 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Singlewide Cheeseburger$10.49
1/3 pound Angus burger.
Classic All American Dog$5.99
The Hot Dog that helped us win the War! A jumbo all-beef hot dog with ketchup & mustard served on a bakery fresh bun.
Chili Cheeseburger$11.49
Smothered with chili and cheddar.
More about Paradise Park Trailer Resort
Santo image

 

Santo

3998 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp$26.00
spaghetti squash, leeks, harissa, dates, herbs, pistachio
Summer Salad$12.00
watermelon radish, marinated feta, garlic chives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, charred onion vinaigrette
Rack Of Lamb$36.00
french lentils, charred radish, rose water
More about Santo
Elliston Place Soda Shop image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat & Two$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Meat & Three$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Milkshake$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Sonny's Patio Pub image

GRILL

Sonny's Patio Pub

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE CAESAR$10.00
shaved kale • sun-dried tomatoes • housemade croutons • parmesan cheese • caesar vinaigrette
BAJA FISH TACOS$9.00
beer battered mahi mahi • charred corn-kale salsa • avocado ranch • lime wedge
O.G. SMASHBURGER Sandwich$10.00
hand-pattied certifed angus beef® • american cheese • mustard • onion • pickle • potato bun
More about Sonny's Patio Pub
Hathorne image

FRENCH FRIES

Hathorne

4708 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Avg 5 (2320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HATHORNE SMASHBURGER$12.00
2 Bear Creek Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Sesame Seed Bun
Allergens: Gluten, Nightshade, Allium
FRIED CHICKEN A LA SCHNITZEL$26.00
Sweet Potatoes, Spinach, Lemon Vinaigrette
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Citrus, Allium
LENTIL & RICOTTA CROQUETTES$10.00
Smoked Mustard
Allergens: Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Nightshade, Egg
More about Hathorne
Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Little Pony Burger with Fries$9.00
Pinewood Farm Smashed Patty, Local Cheddar & Secret Sauce
Rigatoni$19.00
Mr. Aaron's Rigatoni with Cauliflower 'Alfredo'
*Contains Dairy
Roma Wedge$16.00
Baby Romaine, Gifford's Bacon, Point Reyes Blue, Cherry Tomatoes & Olives
More about Roze Pony
Urban Cookhouse Midtown image

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheddar Pasta$3.50
Our version of Mac & Cheese. Tubular noodles with a cheesy sauce. *This item contains Gluten.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
Steak Sandwich - Urban Cowboy$12.50
Sliced Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese & Aioli on 8" Hoagie Bun.
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
McCabe Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McCabe Pub

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dessert
Some of our most popular
Vegetable plate/sides/add ons
Build your own veggie plate (veggies of day not listed)
Cheeseburger$11.50
*consuming undercooked meat, poultry, shellfish, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
More about McCabe Pub
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CORNER CLUB$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Corner Pub Downtown
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Taco Salad$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Henrietta Red image

SEAFOOD

Henrietta Red

1200 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oyster Kit$24.00
1 dozen count bag of oysters, from the East, Gulf, or West coasts, Cocktail Sauce, Red Wine Mignonette, Horseradish available upon request. These are unshucked, so if you need a knife, please order one from us.
Spiced Pecans$14.00
1 pt.
Oyster Knife$16.00
More about Henrietta Red
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
More about Farm Burger
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CP STEAMERS$10.00
Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles
CHEESE BEANS$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.00
Yellow Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
Milkshake$5.00
Our hand-spun milkshakes, made the old fashioned way. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
Stroganoff Burger$11.00
mushroom stroganoff bechamel, sour cream, caramelized onions, swiss cheese
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
City Winery image

 

City Winery

609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
CW Chicken Wings (8)$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
More about City Winery
Frothy Monkey image

 

Frothy Monkey

200 Hill Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Bagels$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
Farm Burger$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about Frothy Monkey
Cafe Roze image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$13.00
Fontina, Avocado &
Smoked Paprika Aioli
Pinewood Burger$14.00
Local Cheddar, Tomato & Lettuce
Dinner Bowl$18.00
Coconut Curry Broth, Black Rice, Grilled Broccolini, Mushrooms & Seasonal Vegetable
More about Cafe Roze
Roze X Holiday Bathhouse image

 

Roze X Holiday Bathhouse

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Peanut Butter Cookies$8.00
4 cookies per order
Crudite Platter$40.00
Choose 3 Dips
Botanica$20.00
A cooling and slightly floral Tequila cocktail made with Cucumber, Lavender and Zirbenz. 2 cocktails.
More about Roze X Holiday Bathhouse
Smokin Thighs image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Smokin Thighs

611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
Thighs In A Pile$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
Wings On The Bone$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
More about Smokin Thighs
Rolf and Daughters image

PASTA

Rolf and Daughters

700 Taylor St., Nashville

Avg 4.7 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
RAD Tote$15.00
10 oz Natural Tote with Rainbow Letter. Printed on Both Sides.
18”w x 14.5”h x 3”g with 25” *Spun Poly handles
RAD Shirt$34.00
More about Rolf and Daughters

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Nashville

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

The Nations

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (10 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Gallatin

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston