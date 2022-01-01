Nashville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Nashville
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Small Boneless Wings
|$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Small House Salad
|$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
|Small Traditional Wings
|$8.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
|Watermelon Salad
|$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
|French Dip
|$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
Local Taco
4501 Murphy Road, Nashville
|Popular items
|Signature Queso
|$3.50
|Southern Fried Taco
|$3.00
|Blackened Grouper Taco
|$3.00
Dino's Restaurant
411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
|Dino's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
SUSHI
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pork or vegetable, spicy gyoza sauce
|Crunchy Cabbage
|$8.00
Tofu, scallion, tempura napa cabbage, gochujang, ponzu
FRENCH FRIES
Lakeside Lounge
921 Woodland St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
|NUMBER FOUR-Bokwich Combo
|$8.00
|NUMBER TWO-1/4 Bird Combo
|$12.00
SEAFOOD
Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge
918 Buchanan Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Gumbo
flavorful, but not too spicy roux, wild caught shrimp, andouille sausage + okra
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$14.00
house special buffalo sauce over fried wild caught shrimp
|Add Lamb Chops (2)
|$12.00
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
Chauhan Ale And Masala House
123 12Th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
sweet & savory spices
|Ginger Garlic Shrimp
|$21.00
ginger, garlic, lemon, turmeric
|Masala Braised lamb
|$21.00
star anise, cinnamon, chauhan masala
Hawkers Asian Street Food
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
|Seoul Hot Chicken Bao
|$7.50
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with juicy 24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy house-made pickle.
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Street Corn (off the Cob)
|$5.50
Roasted corn, cotija cheese, red chili mayo,
chili powder and cilantro.
|Big Ass Nachos
|$13.00
Refried beans, roasted corn, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, crema, cilantro.
|Baja Grilled Fish Taco
|$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned grilled fish, green cabbage, pico, yogurt sauce, cilantro.
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
GRILL
Sonny's Patio Pub
1322 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|KALE CAESAR
|$10.00
shaved kale • sun-dried tomatoes • housemade croutons • parmesan cheese • caesar vinaigrette
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$9.00
beer battered mahi mahi • charred corn-kale salsa • avocado ranch • lime wedge
|O.G. SMASHBURGER Sandwich
|$10.00
hand-pattied certifed angus beef® • american cheese • mustard • onion • pickle • potato bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Kid BBQ Sandwich
|$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
|Smoked Wings - 8 Piece
|$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
|Burnt Ends Platter
|$14.00
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
Party Fowl
2620 Lebanon Pike, Donelson
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Poutine
|$12.00
French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
|Smashburger
|$15.00
|Deconstructed Cobb
|$16.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
|Southern Salad
|$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|Popular items
|CORNER CLUB
|$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
SEAFOOD
Henrietta Red
1200 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Oyster Kit
|$24.00
1 dozen count bag of oysters, from the East, Gulf, or West coasts, Cocktail Sauce, Red Wine Mignonette, Horseradish available upon request. These are unshucked, so if you need a knife, please order one from us.
|Spiced Pecans
|$14.00
1 pt.
|Oyster Knife
|$16.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|Basket of Fries
|$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|Popular items
|CP STEAMERS
|$10.00
Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles
|CHEESE BEANS
|$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
|THE "KING"
|$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
FRENCH FRIES
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|Popular items
|Sauerbraten
|$22.49
Beef Roast cooked until fork tender. Served with an authentic Sweet and Sour gravy and your choice of two sides.
|Giant Pretzel
|$14.49
Our imported Bavarian Pretzel just super sized. Perfect for groups of 4-6 and served with our warm Bier Cheese dipping sauce that is a perfect compliment (don't worry, it's safe for the kids too)
|Black Forest Cake
|$7.49
A delicious classic of the Black Forest Cherry Cake all the way from Germany.
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Shrimp Po'Boy Taco
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chipotle lime, cola-braised
short rib, chile-lime corn, four pepper BBQ
sauce, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro.
|Adobo Chicken Taco SP
|$5.00
Flour tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, onion, cotija, avocado, crema, verde sauce, cilantro.
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Yellow Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
|Milkshake
|$5.00
Our hand-spun milkshakes, made the old fashioned way. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
|Stroganoff Burger
|$11.00
mushroom stroganoff bechamel, sour cream, caramelized onions, swiss cheese
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Califlower Taco
|$4.00
|Steak Quesdilla
|$14.00
|Hot Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fajitas- Small
|$17.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
|Quesadilla Cantina
|$11.25
Chicken Tinga layered in house blend of queso blanco, cotija and azadero cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream.
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.75
Braised pork, onions, salsa verde, cilantro, corn tortilla.
City Winery
609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville
|Popular items
|CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle
|$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
|CW Chicken Wings (8)
|$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$10.49
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.
|18 PC WINGS
|$29.99
Three pounds of our famous (Giant) wings:
Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces. All flats or drums not allowed.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$11.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Dice Jalapenos & Onions, and Medium Buffalo Sauce on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cantina Burrito
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla | Verde Rice | Black Beans | Pepper jack cheese | Romaine Lettuce | House Crema | Five Pepper Salsa
|Tijuana Chicken
|$4.75
Guajillo Marinated Chicken | Queso Fresco | Poblano Crema | Pickled Onions | Cilantro
|Quesadilla
|$7.50
Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema
