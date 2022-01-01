Nashville bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Nashville

TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Boneless Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Small House Salad$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
Small Traditional Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about TailGate Brewery
Husk - Nashville image

 

Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
Watermelon Salad$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Husk - Nashville
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
French Dip$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
Cheeseburger$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
More about Pinewood
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

4501 Murphy Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Queso$3.50
Southern Fried Taco$3.00
Blackened Grouper Taco$3.00
More about Local Taco
Dino's Restaurant image

 

Dino's Restaurant

411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
Basket of Fries$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
Dino's Cheeseburger$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
More about Dino's Restaurant
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla! sushi et cetera

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Shrimp$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies
Gyoza$8.00
Pork or vegetable, spicy gyoza sauce
Crunchy Cabbage$8.00
Tofu, scallion, tempura napa cabbage, gochujang, ponzu
More about Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
Lakeside Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Lakeside Lounge

921 Woodland St, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (59 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
NUMBER FOUR-Bokwich Combo$8.00
NUMBER TWO-1/4 Bird Combo$12.00
More about Lakeside Lounge
Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge image

SEAFOOD

Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge

918 Buchanan Street, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gumbo
flavorful, but not too spicy roux, wild caught shrimp, andouille sausage + okra
Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
house special buffalo sauce over fried wild caught shrimp
Add Lamb Chops (2)$12.00
More about Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey image

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Burger$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Chauhan Ale And Masala House image

 

Chauhan Ale And Masala House

123 12Th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
sweet & savory spices
Ginger Garlic Shrimp$21.00
ginger, garlic, lemon, turmeric
Masala Braised lamb$21.00
star anise, cinnamon, chauhan masala
More about Chauhan Ale And Masala House
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Golden Wontons$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side
Seoul Hot Chicken Bao$7.50
Two fluffy bao buns, filled with juicy 24-hour brined chicken thigh, deep-fried and sauced in garlic gochujang. Topped with a spicy house-made pickle.
Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Street Corn (off the Cob)$5.50
Roasted corn, cotija cheese, red chili mayo,
chili powder and cilantro.
Big Ass Nachos$13.00
Refried beans, roasted corn, queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, crema, cilantro.
Baja Grilled Fish Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned grilled fish, green cabbage, pico, yogurt sauce, cilantro.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
More about Ruby Sunshine
Sonny's Patio Pub image

GRILL

Sonny's Patio Pub

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
KALE CAESAR$10.00
shaved kale • sun-dried tomatoes • housemade croutons • parmesan cheese • caesar vinaigrette
BAJA FISH TACOS$9.00
beer battered mahi mahi • charred corn-kale salsa • avocado ranch • lime wedge
O.G. SMASHBURGER Sandwich$10.00
hand-pattied certifed angus beef® • american cheese • mustard • onion • pickle • potato bun
More about Sonny's Patio Pub
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid BBQ Sandwich$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Smoked Wings - 8 Piece$11.75
Eight smoked wings, fried and tossed in your choice of Edley’s Classic, Walking Bird (hot), BBQ, White BBQ sauces, BBQ Rub, or naked. Includes Celery, Carrots, and choice of Dipping Sauce: Ranch, Blue Cheese, or White BBQ.
Burnt Ends Platter$14.00
Brisket burnt ends sautéed in our spicy Viola sauce served on top of our house made grits casserole. Comes with one side and a piece of cornbread.
More about Edley's BBQ
Party Fowl image

 

Party Fowl

2620 Lebanon Pike, Donelson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken Poutine$12.00
French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
Smashburger$15.00
Deconstructed Cobb$16.00
More about Party Fowl
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$7.25
Smoked pork drizzled in Edley’s Red BBQ sauce and topped with pickles.
Southern Salad$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Three breaded and fried chicken tenders with honey mustard dressing. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
More about Edley's BBQ
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CORNER CLUB$11.00
Three slices of toasted white bread, lettuce, tomato, bacon, smoked turkey, slow cooked ham, American, swiss and provolone cheese with mayo
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Henrietta Red image

SEAFOOD

Henrietta Red

1200 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oyster Kit$24.00
1 dozen count bag of oysters, from the East, Gulf, or West coasts, Cocktail Sauce, Red Wine Mignonette, Horseradish available upon request. These are unshucked, so if you need a knife, please order one from us.
Spiced Pecans$14.00
1 pt.
Oyster Knife$16.00
More about Henrietta Red
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Basket of Fries$4.25
A basket of our delicious hand-cut fries.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
More about Farm Burger
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CP STEAMERS$10.00
Three hot and steamy mini cheeseburgers topped with caramelized onions, and pickles
CHEESE BEANS$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Bavarian Bierhaus image

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sauerbraten$22.49
Beef Roast cooked until fork tender. Served with an authentic Sweet and Sour gravy and your choice of two sides.
Giant Pretzel$14.49
Our imported Bavarian Pretzel just super sized. Perfect for groups of 4-6 and served with our warm Bier Cheese dipping sauce that is a perfect compliment (don't worry, it's safe for the kids too)
Black Forest Cake$7.49
A delicious classic of the Black Forest Cherry Cake all the way from Germany.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shrimp Po'Boy Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, grilled or fried shrimp,
lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, micro cilantro.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla, Chipotle lime, cola-braised
short rib, chile-lime corn, four pepper BBQ
sauce, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro.
Adobo Chicken Taco SP$5.00
Flour tortilla, marinated grilled chicken, onion, cotija, avocado, crema, verde sauce, cilantro.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$11.00
Yellow Cheddar, Swiss, Muenster, tomato, roasted garlic aioli
Milkshake$5.00
Our hand-spun milkshakes, made the old fashioned way. Choose vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.
Stroganoff Burger$11.00
mushroom stroganoff bechamel, sour cream, caramelized onions, swiss cheese
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Califlower Taco$4.00
Steak Quesdilla$14.00
Hot Chicken Burrito$12.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fajitas- Small$17.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla Cantina$11.25
Chicken Tinga layered in house blend of queso blanco, cotija and azadero cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream.
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Braised pork, onions, salsa verde, cilantro, corn tortilla.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
City Winery image

 

City Winery

609 LAFAYETTE STREET, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (1539 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CW "MelRose" Rose 2019 Bottle$18.00
This rose gold rosé is perfect for a warm
summer evening. Ripe with bright notes of
strawberry and yuzu on the nose, this light
and refreshing rose is one to stock up on.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
fried, molasses vinaigrette, feta
CW Chicken Wings (8)$12.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded smoked blackening spice, ranch dressing
More about City Winery
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA$10.49
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.
18 PC WINGS$29.99
Three pounds of our famous (Giant) wings:
Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces. All flats or drums not allowed.
BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA$11.99
Chopped Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Dice Jalapenos & Onions, and Medium Buffalo Sauce on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cantina Burrito$10.00
Flour Tortilla | Verde Rice | Black Beans | Pepper jack cheese | Romaine Lettuce | House Crema | Five Pepper Salsa
Tijuana Chicken$4.75
Guajillo Marinated Chicken | Queso Fresco | Poblano Crema | Pickled Onions | Cilantro
Quesadilla$7.50
Flour Tortilla | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Salsa | Pico De Gallo | Mexican Crema
More about Nectar Urban Cantina

