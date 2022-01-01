Nashville BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Nashville
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Peg Leg Porker
903 Gleaves St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Full Rack Only
|$25.00
|Full Rack Platter
|$28.95
|Peg Leg Wings
|$12.95
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Thighs In A Pile
|$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
|Wings On The Bone
|$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ
408 11th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|$5 BBQ Nacho (WEDNESDAY ONLY - No Exceptions))
|$5.00
Wednesdays only and only at our Nashville locations!
Try our Half Chicken or Half Pork nachos for only $5 dollars!
Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with BBQ (chicken or pork), Nacho Cheese Sauce, Mild BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, and our famous BBQ Shake.
Wednesday Only.
Nashville Only.
|Reg Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
|Pork Plate
|$13.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Kid BBQ Sandwich
|$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
|Southern Salad
|$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Brisket Platter
|$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
BBQ
Belle Meade Meat and Three
5025 Harding Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Meats
|$6.00
|Sides
|$3.00
BBQ
Central BBQ
1601 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Lg Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
|Pulled Chicken Plate
|$14.00
|Reg Pork Sandwich
|$8.00