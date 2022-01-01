Nashville BBQ restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peg Leg Porker image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Peg Leg Porker

903 Gleaves St, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (7772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Rack Only$25.00
Full Rack Platter$28.95
Peg Leg Wings$12.95
More about Peg Leg Porker
Smokin Thighs image

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thighs In A Pile$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
Smoked Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
Wings On The Bone$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
More about Smokin Thighs
Central BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ

408 11th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
$5 BBQ Nacho (WEDNESDAY ONLY - No Exceptions))$5.00
Wednesdays only and only at our Nashville locations!
Try our Half Chicken or Half Pork nachos for only $5 dollars!
Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with BBQ (chicken or pork), Nacho Cheese Sauce, Mild BBQ Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Jalapenos, and our famous BBQ Shake.
Wednesday Only.
Nashville Only.
Reg Pork Sandwich$8.00
Pork Plate$13.00
More about Central BBQ
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid BBQ Sandwich$4.50
Choice of chopped pork, pulled chicken or sliced turkey. Served on a bun with red or white sauce and a pickle. Served with one of our delicious sides and a beverage.
Southern Salad$9.50
Cucumber, carrots, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, smoked Gouda, & house made croutons on a bed of lettuce. Add pork, chicken or turkey for $2.00. Add brisket for $3.00. Your choice of dressing: Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese, Jalapeno Ranch, or Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
More about Edley's BBQ
Belle Meade Meat and Three image

BBQ

Belle Meade Meat and Three

5025 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meats$6.00
Sides$3.00
More about Belle Meade Meat and Three
Restaurant banner

BBQ

Central BBQ

1601 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Pork Sandwich$11.00
Pulled Chicken Plate$14.00
Reg Pork Sandwich$8.00
More about Central BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Drifters BBQ

1008-B Woodland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Drifters BBQ

