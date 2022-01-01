Nashville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Nashville
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Fish Taco
|$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Beef Taco
|$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
Carrie's Coffee etc
3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville
|Popular items
|Candy Bar
|$1.28
|Gourmet Chips
|$1.83
|Hard Boiled Eggs
|$1.98
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Southern Burger
|$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese, and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
|The Belle
|$50.00
8oz. filet mignon and fried onions, grilled asparagus, portabella, red wine-balsamic glaze and chive whipped potatoes.
Dino's Restaurant
411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
|Dino's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
The Mockingbird Nashville
121A 12th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pasta la Vista
|$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
|The Bird is the Word
|$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
|The Mockingburger
|$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
TACOS
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$6.00
with pico de gallo
|#1 Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese
|#5 Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
SEAFOOD
Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge
918 Buchanan Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Gumbo
flavorful, but not too spicy roux, wild caught shrimp, andouille sausage + okra
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$14.00
house special buffalo sauce over fried wild caught shrimp
|Add Lamb Chops (2)
|$12.00
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Popular items
|Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp
|$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
|Ashley Farms Pistachio Chicken
|$19.00
on goat cheese mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts
|Beef Bruschetta
|$9.00
blackened filet morsels on baguette with goat cheese and tomato concasse
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
|wOmelette
|$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
|Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Hearts
914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|The "Godmother"
|$12.00
Brioche bun, mayo, Godmother chili, tomato jam, folded eggs, bacon.
|Spiced Cauliflower
|$13.50
Ancient grains, pinenuts, shallot, chili, pomegranate, goats curd.
|Smashed Avo Toast
|$11.00
Goats curd, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Ornette seed loaf
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Meat & Two
|$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
|Meat & Three
|$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
|Milkshake
|$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
Party Fowl
2620 Lebanon Pike, Donelson
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Poutine
|$12.00
French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
|Smashburger
|$15.00
|Deconstructed Cobb
|$16.00
Barista Parlor
610 Magazine St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Whiskey Caramel
Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce
|Burrito
|$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
|Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Carrie's Coffee etc
150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville
|Popular items
|Yogurt
|$1.75
|Half Sandwich
|$5.49
|Whole Container Tuna
|$7.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
|Taco Salad
|$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
SALADS
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
|The Austin
|$8.00
It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!
|The Oxford
|$5.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich
|$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|PMP Sandwich
|$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
Roundabout Market & Cafe
1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville
|Popular items
|Whole Sandwich
|$9.49
|Strawberry & Mango Smoothie
|$3.75
|Bottled Tea / Juice
|$2.25
Barista Parlor
1230 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
|BEC Bagel
|$9.00
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
|Burrito
|$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken
|$11.00
Chopped Hot Chicken Tender, Cheddar, Local Honey, Pickles
|Joe Dirt
|$8.00
Oreo’s, Carmel & Chocolate Sauce Chocolate Chips
|Straw-Nella
|$8.50
Strawberries, Nutella, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Chips
Frothy Monkey
200 Hill Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Large Gail Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
|Bagels
|$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
|Farm Burger
|$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Popular items
|Nash Burger
|$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
|Southern Cobb
|$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Local Latte
|$4.75
Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso & Milk
|Pete's Breakfast
|$12.00
two eggs scrambled with tomatillo salsa, Monterey Jack + cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage, OR veggies sausage, served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream + flour tortillas
|Milkbone
|$4.75
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso & Milk
SANDWICHES
Eastwood Deli Co
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Rosebank Roast Beef
|$8.50
Roast Sous Vide Beef Round W/ Caramelized Onions, Roasted Poblanos& Horseradish Cream Cheese On A Hoagie Roll
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Porter Rd Butcher Sausage
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit W/ Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Giffords Smoked Bacon
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Roze
1115 Porter Road, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Fontina, Avocado &
Smoked Paprika Aioli
|Pinewood Burger
|$14.00
Local Cheddar, Tomato & Lettuce
|Dinner Bowl
|$18.00
Coconut Curry Broth, Black Rice, Grilled Broccolini, Mushrooms & Seasonal Vegetable
