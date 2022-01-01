Nashville breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Nashville

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Beef Taco$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Candy Bar$1.28
Gourmet Chips$1.83
Hard Boiled Eggs$1.98
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Banner pic

STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Burger$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese, and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
Southern Burger$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
The Belle$50.00
8oz. filet mignon and fried onions, grilled asparagus, portabella, red wine-balsamic glaze and chive whipped potatoes.
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
Dino's Restaurant image

 

Dino's Restaurant

411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
Basket of Fries$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
Dino's Cheeseburger$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
More about Dino's Restaurant
The Mockingbird Nashville image

 

The Mockingbird Nashville

121A 12th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta la Vista$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
The Bird is the Word$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
The Mockingburger$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
More about The Mockingbird Nashville
Ladybird Taco image

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.00
with pico de gallo
#1 Breakfast Taco$3.50
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese
#5 Breakfast Taco$3.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
More about Ladybird Taco
Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge image

SEAFOOD

Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge

918 Buchanan Street, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gumbo
flavorful, but not too spicy roux, wild caught shrimp, andouille sausage + okra
Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
house special buffalo sauce over fried wild caught shrimp
Add Lamb Chops (2)$12.00
More about Willie B's Kitchen & Lounge
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey image

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Burger$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Southside Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
Ashley Farms Pistachio Chicken$19.00
on goat cheese mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts
Beef Bruschetta$9.00
blackened filet morsels on baguette with goat cheese and tomato concasse
More about Southside Grill
Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
wOmelette$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
More about Just Love Coffee
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg + Cheese Biscuit$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Drip Coffee$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
More about Barista Parlor
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
More about Ruby Sunshine
Hearts image

 

Hearts

914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The "Godmother"$12.00
Brioche bun, mayo, Godmother chili, tomato jam, folded eggs, bacon.
Spiced Cauliflower$13.50
Ancient grains, pinenuts, shallot, chili, pomegranate, goats curd.
Smashed Avo Toast$11.00
Goats curd, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Ornette seed loaf
More about Hearts
Elliston Place Soda Shop image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat & Two$10.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & two sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Meat & Three$11.99
cornbread muffin or biscuit, & three sides.
DAILY SPECIALS
Mon & Tues - Chicken & Dumplings
Wed & Thurs - Fried Pork Chop
Fri & Sat - Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies
Milkshake$5.99
a must-have Elliston Place Soda Shop favorite!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Party Fowl image

 

Party Fowl

2620 Lebanon Pike, Donelson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken Poutine$12.00
French fries with cheddar cheese curds, roasted chicken gravy, topped with hot chicken (choose heat level) and chopped green onion
Smashburger$15.00
Deconstructed Cobb$16.00
More about Party Fowl
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

610 Magazine St, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whiskey Caramel
Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce
Burrito$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
Egg + Cheese Biscuit$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
More about Barista Parlor
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yogurt$1.75
Half Sandwich$5.49
Whole Container Tuna$7.99
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Taco Salad$8.75
Crispy Tortilla Bowl filled with Seasoned Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Queso, Sour Cream
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$6.00
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
The Austin$8.00
It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!
The Oxford$5.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Roundabout Market & Cafe image

 

Roundabout Market & Cafe

1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Sandwich$9.49
Strawberry & Mango Smoothie$3.75
Bottled Tea / Juice$2.25
More about Roundabout Market & Cafe
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
BEC Bagel$9.00
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Burrito$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
More about Barista Parlor
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken$11.00
Chopped Hot Chicken Tender, Cheddar, Local Honey, Pickles
Joe Dirt$8.00
Oreo’s, Carmel & Chocolate Sauce Chocolate Chips
Straw-Nella$8.50
Strawberries, Nutella, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Chips
More about Assembly Food Hall
Frothy Monkey image

 

Frothy Monkey

200 Hill Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Gail Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Bagels$2.50
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted with butter or jam.
{+ cream cheese or natural peanut butter $.50}
Farm Burger$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
More about Frothy Monkey
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nash Burger$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
Avocado Toast$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
Southern Cobb$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Latte$4.75
Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso & Milk
Pete's Breakfast$12.00
two eggs scrambled with tomatillo salsa, Monterey Jack + cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage, OR veggies sausage, served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream + flour tortillas
Milkbone$4.75
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso & Milk
More about Fido
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Eastwood Deli Co

1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosebank Roast Beef$8.50
Roast Sous Vide Beef Round W/ Caramelized Onions, Roasted Poblanos& Horseradish Cream Cheese On A Hoagie Roll
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Porter Rd Butcher Sausage
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Scratch Made Buttermilk Biscuit W/ Egg, Sliced Cheddar & Giffords Smoked Bacon
More about Eastwood Deli Co
Cafe Roze image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken$13.00
Fontina, Avocado &
Smoked Paprika Aioli
Pinewood Burger$14.00
Local Cheddar, Tomato & Lettuce
Dinner Bowl$18.00
Coconut Curry Broth, Black Rice, Grilled Broccolini, Mushrooms & Seasonal Vegetable
More about Cafe Roze
Roze X Holiday Bathhouse image

 

Roze X Holiday Bathhouse

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Peanut Butter Cookies$8.00
4 cookies per order
Crudite Platter$40.00
Choose 3 Dips
Botanica$20.00
A cooling and slightly floral Tequila cocktail made with Cucumber, Lavender and Zirbenz. 2 cocktails.
More about Roze X Holiday Bathhouse

