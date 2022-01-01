Nashville Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Nashville

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park

3501 Park Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Chicken Alfredo$8.95
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Greek Salad$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
Cheese Bread$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
Pepperfire Hot Chicken image

 

Pepperfire Hot Chicken

5104 Centennial Blvd, Suite C, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Tenders$12.99
5 perfectly cooked and crispy jumbo tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get them as "Hot" as you will enjoy them! Served with white bread, pickles and one dressing of your choice. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.
Classic White$9.99
Breast and Wing perfectly cooked and crispy Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as "Hot" as you will enjoy! Served with white bread and pickles. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.
Tender Royale$13.49
This is our signature item. The Tender Royale is a deep fried grilled cheese sandwich, topped with 3 jumbo chicken tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as HOT as you will enjoy it! Served with pickles and one dressing packet of your choice.
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
Greek Salad$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
House Salad$5.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Chicken$15.00
One half chicken hand marinated rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection, choice of marinade flavor and one side. Includes mixed-greens salad.
1/4 Chicken White$13.00
One piece breast & wing hand marinated rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection, choice of marinade flavor and one side. Includes mixed-greens salad.
Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese$6.00
Queso mac n cheese with pulled shredded chicken, Frank's original buffalo sauce, parsley flakes
Smokin Thighs image

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings On The Bone$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
Wings 10 Pieces$14.00
TEN jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. (Up to Two Flavor Choices) (Without Sides but you can still add them!)
Wings 12 Pieces$16.00
TWELVE jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. (Up to Two Flavor Choices) (Without Sides but you can still add them!)
Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Bread$5.95
comes with 1 marinara
14'' Kitchen Sink Supreme$18.95
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef
House Salad$4.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
Riddim N Spice image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bajan Macaroni Pie$3.85
Trini Fried Rice
Jamaican Rice n Peas
South Side Kitchen & Pub image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South Side Kitchen & Pub

2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$17.00
Lightly Grilled Coho Salmon served with Seasonal Potatoes and Vegetables.
Jumbo Wings$14.00
Dry Rub: Lousiana, Lemon Pepper, Fajita | Sauce: Buffalo, Whiskey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, House Cheese Blend
Smokin Thighs image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Smokin Thighs

611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
Thighs In A Pile$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
Wings On The Bone$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
Germantown Pub image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Germantown Pub

708 Monroe St, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Patty$11.99
Germantown Pub Club$12.95
McDougal's Country Club image

 

McDougal's Country Club

316 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Tenders$10.00
Four of our tender crispy golden brown tenders tossed in your choice of heat
The ANDRE Chicken Sandwich$10.00
The Andre Chicken Sandwich topped with your choice of our house made Sweet Heat or Kickin Ranch and your choice of heat with a side of slaw
4 Tenders with Fries$12.00
Four of our tender crispy golden brown tenders tossed in your choice of heat served with crispy french fries
