Nashville Chicken restaurants you'll love

More about Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park
3501 Park Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Creamy Chicken Alfredo
|$8.95
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
|Cheese Bread
|$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
More about Pepperfire Hot Chicken
Pepperfire Hot Chicken
5104 Centennial Blvd, Suite C, Nashville
|Popular items
|5 Tenders
|$12.99
5 perfectly cooked and crispy jumbo tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get them as "Hot" as you will enjoy them! Served with white bread, pickles and one dressing of your choice. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.
|Classic White
|$9.99
Breast and Wing perfectly cooked and crispy Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as "Hot" as you will enjoy! Served with white bread and pickles. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.
|Tender Royale
|$13.49
This is our signature item. The Tender Royale is a deep fried grilled cheese sandwich, topped with 3 jumbo chicken tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as HOT as you will enjoy it! Served with pickles and one dressing packet of your choice.
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
|House Salad
|$5.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 BROADWAY PLACE, NASHVILLE
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken
|$15.00
One half chicken hand marinated rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection, choice of marinade flavor and one side. Includes mixed-greens salad.
|1/4 Chicken White
|$13.00
One piece breast & wing hand marinated rotisserie chicken grilled to perfection, choice of marinade flavor and one side. Includes mixed-greens salad.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
Queso mac n cheese with pulled shredded chicken, Frank's original buffalo sauce, parsley flakes
More about Smokin Thighs
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Wings On The Bone
|$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
|Wings 10 Pieces
|$14.00
TEN jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. (Up to Two Flavor Choices) (Without Sides but you can still add them!)
|Wings 12 Pieces
|$16.00
TWELVE jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. (Up to Two Flavor Choices) (Without Sides but you can still add them!)
More about Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson
Castrillos Pizza of Zonelson
2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Cheese Bread
|$5.95
comes with 1 marinara
|14'' Kitchen Sink Supreme
|$18.95
Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives, Sausage, Beef
|House Salad
|$4.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese
More about Riddim N Spice
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Riddim N Spice
2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bajan Macaroni Pie
|$3.85
|Trini Fried Rice
|Jamaican Rice n Peas
More about South Side Kitchen & Pub
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South Side Kitchen & Pub
2190 Nolensville Pike Unit A, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.00
Lightly Grilled Coho Salmon served with Seasonal Potatoes and Vegetables.
|Jumbo Wings
|$14.00
Dry Rub: Lousiana, Lemon Pepper, Fajita | Sauce: Buffalo, Whiskey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy
|Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Blackened Chicken, Red Onions, Jalapeños, House Cheese Blend
More about Smokin Thighs
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Smokin Thighs
611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
|Thighs In A Pile
|$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
|Wings On The Bone
|$13.50
Six jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. Dry Rub flavor is our top recommended choice.
More about Germantown Pub
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Germantown Pub
708 Monroe St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Single Patty
|$11.99
|Germantown Pub Club
|$12.95
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|4 Tenders
|$10.00
Four of our tender crispy golden brown tenders tossed in your choice of heat
|The ANDRE Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
The Andre Chicken Sandwich topped with your choice of our house made Sweet Heat or Kickin Ranch and your choice of heat with a side of slaw
|4 Tenders with Fries
|$12.00
Four of our tender crispy golden brown tenders tossed in your choice of heat served with crispy french fries