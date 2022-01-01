Nashville Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Nashville
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|FETTUCCINE POLLO PESTO
|$18.00
Baked chicken, garlic and fettuccine tossed in a creamy pesto sauce and garnished with cherry tomatoes. Also available in [GF] Penne
|FETTUCCINE & MEATBALLS
|$17.00
Seasoned pasta tossed in our house-made marinara, accompanied by two of our giant, hand-rolled meatballs. Also available in [GF] Penne
|Italian Insalata
|$12.00
Spring mix with a blend of artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, spicy red onions & roasted red peppers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Pastaria
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Shaved Kale
|$7.50
with creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, and breadcrumbs
|Pastaria "Chicken Parm"
|$26.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
|Risotto Balls
|$11.50
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
More about St. Vito
St. Vito
975 Main Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|SPICY TONY SFINCIONE
|$36.00
Mitica Prosciutto, Smoking Goose Capicola aka GABAGOOL, Speck, Provolone and hot giardiniera AS A PIZZA...kind of a meat lovers!
|PEPPERONI
|$33.00
Spicy hot crispy and cheesy delicious pepperoni that will make you want to go watch ninja turtles
|Olive Verdi Schiacciate (Crushed Olive Salad)
|$7.50
Crushed Castelvetrano salad with celery and mint seasoned with house made summer mix pepper flakes, garlic, fennel pollen and lemon. Comes as a pint.
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fountain Drink
|$3.00
|Cocos House Salad
|$7.00
|Penne Al Fresco
|$12.00
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled chicken Alfredo pasta
|$15.99
Served with side salad and fresh bread sticks
|12" BYO Pizza
|$10.99
|6 wings
|$7.99
More about il Forno Pizzeria
il Forno Pizzeria
1414 3rd Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Verde
|$19.00
lamb ragu, porcini mushrooms
|Mondragone
|$16.00
beets, organges, pistacchino, burrata, arugula, in-house lemon honey mint dressing
|Rigatoni
|$19.00
cream sauce with in-house black truffle sausage
More about Moto Nashville
Moto Nashville
1120 McGavock St, Nashville