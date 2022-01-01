Nashville Italian restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FETTUCCINE POLLO PESTO$18.00
Baked chicken, garlic and fettuccine tossed in a creamy pesto sauce and garnished with cherry tomatoes. Also available in [GF] Penne
FETTUCCINE & MEATBALLS$17.00
Seasoned pasta tossed in our house-made marinara, accompanied by two of our giant, hand-rolled meatballs. Also available in [GF] Penne
Italian Insalata$12.00
Spring mix with a blend of artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, spicy red onions & roasted red peppers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaved Kale$7.50
with creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, and breadcrumbs
Pastaria "Chicken Parm"$26.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
Risotto Balls$11.50
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
More about Pastaria
St. Vito image

 

St. Vito

975 Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY TONY SFINCIONE$36.00
Mitica Prosciutto, Smoking Goose Capicola aka GABAGOOL, Speck, Provolone and hot giardiniera AS A PIZZA...kind of a meat lovers!
PEPPERONI$33.00
Spicy hot crispy and cheesy delicious pepperoni that will make you want to go watch ninja turtles
Olive Verdi Schiacciate (Crushed Olive Salad)$7.50
Crushed Castelvetrano salad with celery and mint seasoned with house made summer mix pepper flakes, garlic, fennel pollen and lemon. Comes as a pint.
More about St. Vito
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fountain Drink$3.00
Cocos House Salad$7.00
Penne Al Fresco$12.00
More about Assembly Food Hall
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled chicken Alfredo pasta$15.99
Served with side salad and fresh bread sticks
12" BYO Pizza$10.99
6 wings$7.99
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Restaurant banner

 

il Forno Pizzeria

1414 3rd Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fettuccini Verde$19.00
lamb ragu, porcini mushrooms
Mondragone$16.00
beets, organges, pistacchino, burrata, arugula, in-house lemon honey mint dressing
Rigatoni$19.00
cream sauce with in-house black truffle sausage
More about il Forno Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Moto Nashville

1120 McGavock St, Nashville

No reviews yet
More about Moto Nashville

