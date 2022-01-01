Nashville Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Nashville
BURRITOS • TACOS
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$6.25
Sausage, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Chips & Dip - 8oz
|$4.25
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 8 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|#3.5 Picnic Chicken
|$4.45
rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla
|#2 Rotisserie Chicken
|$4.95
rotisserie chicken, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla
|#1 Buffalo Chicken
|$4.95
crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, carrots, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, micro celery, flour tortilla
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Chips & Dip - 4oz
|$2.99
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
|Chips & Dip - 8oz
|$4.25
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 8 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
TACOS
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|#1 Breakfast Taco
|$3.70
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and Monterey jack cheese
|#5 Breakfast Taco
|$3.60
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
|Queso & Chips
|$6.15
with pico de gallo
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Avocado Bowl
|$10.50
Two avocado halves filled with fresh roasted corn, charro beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served on a bed of lettuce with red onion and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing.
|The Classic Taco
|$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, queso, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro.
|Crunch Wrap
|$13.50
A large flour tortilla layered with Chihuahua cheese, a fried corn tortilla, queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of meat.
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
|Chips & Dip - 4oz
|$3.75
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.75
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.50
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
BURRITOS • TACOS
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|4oz Cheese Dip
|$4.99
|8oz Cheese Dip
|$8.99
|4oz Guacamole Dip
|$4.99
TACOS 1989 - Nashville
600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville
|Calle Taco Asada
|$5.89
|Ground Beef
|$3.89
|3 Quesabirria
|$15.89
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Chicken Quesdilla
|$14.00
|Nachos
|$12.00
|Steak Quesdilla
|$14.00
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Elote- off cob
|$6.00
Mexican Street Corn, fire roasted with six pepper blend, cotija cheese and chipotle mayo.
|Queso- Large
|$8.25
Melted jack cheese, green chilis and salsa, served with warm chips
|Guacamole
|$7.25
Freshly mixed to order, topped with pico de Gallo and served with warm chips.
FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge
358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville
|4oz Cheese Dip
|$5.25
|8oz Cheese Dip
|$9.50
|(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)
|$15.25
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Saint Anejo
1120 McGavock St, Nashville