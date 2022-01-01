Nashville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.25
Sausage, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chips & Dip - 8oz$4.25
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 8 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3.5 Picnic Chicken$4.45
rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey-dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla
#2 Rotisserie Chicken$4.95
rotisserie chicken, queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla
#1 Buffalo Chicken$4.95
crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, carrots, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, micro celery, flour tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chips & Dip - 4oz$2.99
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
Chips & Dip - 8oz$4.25
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 8 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Ladybird Taco image

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 Breakfast Taco$3.70
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and Monterey jack cheese
#5 Breakfast Taco$3.60
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
Queso & Chips$6.15
with pico de gallo
More about Ladybird Taco
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Bowl$10.50
Two avocado halves filled with fresh roasted corn, charro beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served on a bed of lettuce with red onion and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing.
The Classic Taco$5.50
Flour tortilla with seasoned ground beef, queso, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro.
Crunch Wrap$13.50
A large flour tortilla layered with Chihuahua cheese, a fried corn tortilla, queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of meat.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Dip - 4oz$3.75
Bag of crispy tortilla chips and choice of a 4 oz serving of guacamole, salsa or cheese dip
Chicken Quesadilla$9.75
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Burrito Bowl$9.50
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of protein
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4oz Cheese Dip$4.99
8oz Cheese Dip$8.99
4oz Guacamole Dip$4.99
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

TACOS 1989 - Nashville

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Calle Taco Asada$5.89
Ground Beef$3.89
3 Quesabirria$15.89
More about TACOS 1989 - Nashville
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Quesdilla$14.00
Nachos$12.00
Steak Quesdilla$14.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Elote- off cob$6.00
Mexican Street Corn, fire roasted with six pepper blend, cotija cheese and chipotle mayo.
Queso- Large$8.25
Melted jack cheese, green chilis and salsa, served with warm chips
Guacamole$7.25
Freshly mixed to order, topped with pico de Gallo and served with warm chips.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill image

 

Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill

4114 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill
Condado Tacos image

 

Condado Tacos

418 11th ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (77 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4oz Cheese Dip$5.25
8oz Cheese Dip$9.50
(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)$15.25
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge
Consumer pic

 

Drifters BBQ

1008-B Woodland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Drifters BBQ
Saint Anejo image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Saint Anejo

1120 McGavock St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (565 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Saint Anejo

