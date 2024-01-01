Al pastor tacos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
More about Pietown Taco Company
Pietown Taco Company
614 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Al Pastor Taco (Pork)
|$3.50
Marinated and grilled pork taco with charred pineapple
More about Pie Town Tacos- East Nashville - East Nashville Location - 1106 Woodland Street
Pie Town Tacos- East Nashville - East Nashville Location - 1106 Woodland Street
1106 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Al Pastor Taco (Pork)
|$3.50
Marinated and grilled pork taco with charred pineapple