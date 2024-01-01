Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

 

Pietown Taco Company

614 Ewing Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco (Pork)$3.50
Marinated and grilled pork taco with charred pineapple
More about Pietown Taco Company
Item pic

 

Pie Town Tacos- East Nashville - East Nashville Location - 1106 Woodland Street

1106 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco (Pork)$3.50
Marinated and grilled pork taco with charred pineapple
More about Pie Town Tacos- East Nashville - East Nashville Location - 1106 Woodland Street
Habanero Grill image

 

Habanero Grill

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Tacos$15.90
Three corn tortilla tacos with roasted pineapple, marinated pork, onion, cilantro and lime wedges. Served cilantro lime rice, black beans and corn.
More about Habanero Grill

