Avocado toast in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
tahini, feta, hard boiled egg, lemon oil
More about Pinewood
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.99
fresh avocado and strawberry, praline pecans, goat cheese crumbles, honey vinaigrette, served with two farm eggs
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Avocado Toast image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado spread on waffled sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.
More about Just Love Coffee
Item pic

 

Barista Parlor

519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.00
Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber**
*vegetarian
**vegan
More about Barista Parlor
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$5.00
More about 51st Deli
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$16.00
tuscan bread, smashed avocado, salmon, two fired eggs, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, and chili oil drizzle. served with home style potatoes & fruit
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

 

Barista Parlor

610 Magazine St, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$11.00
Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber**
*vegetarian
**vegan
More about Barista Parlor
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Scrambled Avocado Toast$6.25
Toasted Multigrain Bread, Sliced Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Served with Potatoes
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$6.50
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
Item pic

 

Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber**
*vegetarian
**vegan
More about Barista Parlor
Avocado Toast image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Consumer pic

 

The Electric Jane

1301 Division Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$13.00
More about The Electric Jane
Fenwick's 300 image

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.00
More about Fenwick's 300
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$10.00
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

