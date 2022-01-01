Avocado toast in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Pinewood
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$14.00
tahini, feta, hard boiled egg, lemon oil
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
fresh avocado and strawberry, praline pecans, goat cheese crumbles, honey vinaigrette, served with two farm eggs
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$7.95
Avocado spread on waffled sourdough bread served with cucumber, tomato, feta, and dusted with oregano.
More about Barista Parlor
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber**
*vegetarian
**vegan
More about Green Hills Grille
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$16.00
tuscan bread, smashed avocado, salmon, two fired eggs, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, and chili oil drizzle. served with home style potatoes & fruit
More about Barista Parlor
Barista Parlor
610 Magazine St, Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber**
*vegetarian
**vegan
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Scrambled Avocado Toast
|$6.25
Toasted Multigrain Bread, Sliced Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Served with Potatoes
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
SALADS
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$6.50
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
More about Barista Parlor
Barista Parlor
1230 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Ornette Bread Sourdough / Avo / Pickled Veggies / Everything Seasoning / EVOO / Choice of Hard Boiled Egg* or Cucumber**
*vegetarian
**vegan
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Avocado Toast
|$11.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.