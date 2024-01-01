Bacon egg sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
More about Vui's Juice Cafe - Berry Hill
Vui's Juice Cafe - Berry Hill
522 Heather Place, Nashville
|Bacon & Egg Sandwich
|$7.95
Turkey bacon, egg, house sriracha mayo on an English Muffin
Vegan option: JustEgg, avocado, vegan sriracha mayo
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Bacon Egg Sandwich
|$10.75
Berkshire bacon, free range egg, white cheddar, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.40
Berkshire bacon, free-range egg, roasted tomato aioli, white cheddar cheese, homemade focaccia bun