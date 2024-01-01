Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve baklava

Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$2.50
More about Kalamata's
Epice image

 

Epice

2902 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (4220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$9.00
More about Epice
Item pic

 

Elegy Coffee Downtown

150 4th Avenue North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava Latte (12oz Hot)$6.50
Espresso, browned butter, pistachio, spiced rum, sea salt, choice of steamed milk
More about Elegy Coffee Downtown
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.00
Baklava from SweetArmenia. Profits will go to Young Life Armenia!
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
Item pic

 

Elegy Coffee East

2909a Gallatin Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Latte (12oz Hot)$6.50
Espresso, browned butter, pistachio, spiced rum, sea salt, choice of steamed milk
More about Elegy Coffee East
Item pic

 

GReKo Greek Street Food

704 Main St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$3.75
1 Piece of locally made, authentic Baklava
More about GReKo Greek Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Margherita Pizza

Cake

Fish Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Carrot Cake

Cornbread

Egg Rolls

Meatloaf

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (14 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (39 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1329 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston