Baklava in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve baklava
Elegy Coffee Downtown
150 4th Avenue North, Nashville
|Baklava Latte (12oz Hot)
|$6.50
Espresso, browned butter, pistachio, spiced rum, sea salt, choice of steamed milk
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Baklava
|$4.00
Baklava from SweetArmenia. Profits will go to Young Life Armenia!
Elegy Coffee East
2909a Gallatin Pike, Nashville
|Baklava Latte (12oz Hot)
|$6.50
Espresso, browned butter, pistachio, spiced rum, sea salt, choice of steamed milk